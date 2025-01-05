Tate and Dodd lead App State to victory against Texas State

Senior Myles Tate recorded 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Texas State Bobcats 72-61 Saturday afternoon at The Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina.

Tate and junior Alonzo Dodd were App State’s leading scorers, with Dodd scoring 14.

Texas State struggled early, shooting 5/18 in the first 10 minutes of the game.

The Mountaineers led nearly the entire game, with their largest lead being 20. The Bobcats only led once, 7-5.

Texas State had difficulty scoring against the Mountaineers’ 3-2 defense, shooting just above 30% from field goal and three-point range. Additionally, sophomore Kaden Gumbs recorded zero points on 10 attempts.

Four Bobcats’ point totals were in double digits, with the two leading scorers being senior forward Tyrel Morgan and senior guard Dylan Dawson. Morgan scored 16 points with 50% shooting, and Dawson scored 14, shooting around 45%.

The Bobcats shot 23-61 on field goal attempts and a rough 8-22 from three-point range, while App State shot 27-51 on field goals and 12-22 from three.

The Bobcats will play the Troy Trojans on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama. The Trojans, 10-4 this season, defeated Marshall 58-57 Saturday evening. The matchup between Texas State and Troy will be streamed on ESPN+.