Home sweet home: a look at TXST baseball’s opponents in San Marcos

As a new college baseball season rapidly approaches, so does another season of Bobcat baseball in San Marcos. Texas State baseball officially released its schedule for the upcoming 2025 season on Oct. 22.

The Bobcats are looking to rebound this upcoming season after a rather pedestrian 27-29 record in 2024, two years out from their Sun Belt Regular Season Conference title and their most recent NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Bobcats will play 56 games this upcoming season, 31 of which at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos. The team will also play 22 games against teams that competed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, including a mixed assortment of teams from the Sun Belt and other conferences. However, the Bobcats will play 16 of the 22 games at home.

Texas State will open its season with a three-game slate against Binghamton from Feb. 14-16. Binghamton is coming off a mediocre 2024 season. The Bobcats’ next four opponents will consist of teams that made the NCAA tournament in 2024. They will face off against Illinois from Feb. 21-23. The Fighting Illini were Big 10 Regular Season Champions who had an early exit in the Lexington Regionals.

After a brief one-game visit against last year’s College World Series-runner Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, the Bobcats return to San Marcos on Feb. 28-March 2 to face another NCAA Tournament opponent in the Grand Canyon Antelopes. GCU was previously the regular season champions of the Western Athletic Conference in 2024.

Texas State returns home to face the TCU Horned Frogs on March 11. TCU is coming off a 33-21 season that saw them fail to make the NCAA Tournament. This will be a rematch of last year’s game, which resulted in Texas State falling to the Horned Frogs 6-5 in Fort Worth.

After opening conference play at Appalachian State, the Bobcats will come home to play one home game against the Baylor Bears, the first of two games the teams will play against each other this season. This will be their first matchup since Texas State took an 11-4 victory at home back in 2022. They will continue conference play when they welcome Arkansas State for a three-game series from March 21-23.

The Bobcats will do another quick four-game slate in San Marcos when they welcome Incarnate Word on March 26 and Coastal Carolina for a three-game set from March 28-30. Texas State has played Incarnate Word for the past three seasons, having won five straight games since 2022. Their most recent matchup saw the Bobcats run rule the Cardinals 10-0. Coastal Carolina had previously made the title game in the Clemson Regional in the NCAA Tournament last year, as they will be bringing a top 33 team to San Marcos, according to D1Baseball.

Texas State will be on the road for the first half of April until they return to compete against Southern Miss from April 11-13 and round out the short stint at home with Houston Christian on April 15. Southern Miss was the Sun Belt Conference Champion last season. Texas State previously defeated Houston Christian last season 12-6, continuing the Bobcats dominance over the Huskies as they have an all-time record of 18-1 spanning back to 1990.

The Bobcats will return home on April 22 to play the second set of their two games this season against the Texas Longhorns. Texas State will be looking for its first home victory over the Longhorns since 2019. It defeated Texas twice last season, once in Austin with a 7-3 final score and once at Minute Maid Park in Houston with an 11-10 final.

Texas State will then play Tarleton State on April 23. The two schools have only met twice, with last year being the most recent matchup. In that game, Texas State pulled away 2-1 in Stephenville, and both teams frequently used their bullpens. Tarleton State had won the Western Athletic Conference last season but was ineligible to make the NCAA Tournament due to its transition period to Division I baseball.

The Bobcats will host another four-game slate with rival UTSA coming to town to play in their second set of games this season on Apr. 29 to close out April, then play Louisiana-Monroe May 2-4 to introduce the final month of the regular season. UTSA and Texas State split their games last season, with UTSA taking the most recent matchup 11-9 in San Antonio. The Bobcats are looking to continue their winning ways against Louisiana-Monroe, as they previously prevailed 13-11 in an away contest.

Texas State will conclude its regular season at home with a three-game series against James Madison. The Dukes are another Sun Belt team that made a run in the NCAA Tournament last season, falling to NC State in the Raleigh Regional Final. Texas State previously played James Madison in a three-game series for the first time ever last year, as the Bobcats took the series but ultimately dropped the finale.