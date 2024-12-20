Texas State’s own identified as future leader in football coaching

The American Football Coaches Association announced its selection for the 2025 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute on Dec. 9. Of the over 30 entries for this specific leadership program, Texas State Defensive Coordinator Dexter McCoil was one of the coaches selected.

From over 200 high-quality applicants, McCoil asserts himself as one of the top selections for the notable coaches institute.

The program aims to identify and develop already qualified leaders in the coaching profession. The selected participants were invited to attend a one-day institute that features interactive lectures on topics specialized in the coaching profession, including ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression, and family balance.

McCoil is 33 years old, only three years younger than Head Coach G.J. Kinne, which signifies how young the coaching staff is. Previously a safety, the defensive coordinator played for teams like the 49ers and Chargers and was even teammates with Kinne in college at Tulsa. He was promoted to defensive coordinator earlier this year in February after serving as the safety coach in 2023.

The defensive coordinator joined the Bobcats with Kinne in 2022 after coaching at UIW. Since being promoted, McCoil and his defense have shown potential and promise at times this season, and the defensive coach is only learning and developing from here.