Women’s hoops extends winning streak to four with victory over Denver

Joe Ejiasi, Sports Contributor
December 16, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State women’s basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

The Texas State women’s basketball team improved to 6-3, winning its fourth consecutive game by a close 63-60 victory over the Denver Pioneers at Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado. The Bobcats made enough of a difference on defense, took advantage of the inside of the key and shot a high percentage of free throws to defeat the Pioneers.

The Bobcat defense built momentum right from the beginning, collecting 16 turnovers and 11 steals. Their ability to capitalize on mistakes proved crucial, as they turned those turnovers into 16 points.

Second, the rebounding game further worked in Texas State’s favor, putting up a 39-29 differential and 12 offensive boards that led to a number of key second-chance shots.

On offense, the Bobcats relied on redshirt sophomore guard Ja’Mia Harris, who led the team with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting including a 6-of-6 performance at the free-throw line. Graduate student guard Destiny Terrell etched out 10 points, five steals and five rebound contributions as well. Despite struggling from beyond the arc 0-for-6 on three-point attempts, Texas State’s efficiency at the charity stripe, 84.0%, played a pivotal role in securing the win.

Junior guard Jordan Jones starred for the Pioneers, finishing with a game-high 22 points, including three conversions from the three, alongside junior guard Emma Smith‘s 19 points and seven rebounds. However, Denver’s shooting deficiencies, especially a three-point shot of 26.3%, affected their success.

Texas State outmaneuvered Denver 36-24 in the paint and boasted its fast-break speed, winning with a score of 16-7 on fast-break points.

This win extends Texas State’s winning streak and shows its competitiveness on the road and ability to win challenging away games against non-conference opponents.

Next, the Bobcats will face off against their red-hot I-35 rivals, the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners (7-1), in a highly anticipated matchup. The game will take place at Strahan Arena on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at 12:00 PM and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

