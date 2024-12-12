Texas State men’s basketball signs four commits from 2025 class

Texas State men’s basketball has signed forwards Robert Fields and DJ Hall and guards Ky Pernell and Dimp Pernell to the 2025 class.

Fields is a three-star power forward sitting at six feet eight inches tall. He is a 2025 graduate out of McDonogh School in Owings Mill, Maryland. Fields was offered to play at 17 other colleges besides Texas State.

Hall is a six feet six inches tall three-star recruit out of Plano East High School. Hall won the 2024 6A state tournament MVP after leading Plano East to a 40-0 season and a state championship. He committed to Texas State over programs like Colorado State and San Jose State.

The Pernell brothers will join the Texas State Bobcats after playing two seasons at Jones County Junior College. Through two seasons, Dimp Pernell averaged 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Ky Pernell averaged 16.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 42% from the three-point line.

The four signings are the first for Texas State in the 2025 class. In the 2024 recruitment class, Maroon and Gold did not land any high school recruits.