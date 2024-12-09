71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Women’s basketball extends win streak to three after defeating the Trailblazers

Grace Darcy, Sports Contributor
December 9, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State women’s basketball team huddles together, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Four Bobcats found their way to double-digit scoring to extend the Texas State women’s basketball win streak to three after defeating the University of North Texas at Dallas 88-42 at Strahan Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Leading the Bobcats in scoring, graduate student forward Nicole Leff, graduate student guard Destiny Terrell and senior forward Morgan Hill each secured 12 points.

Both Terrell and Hill secured half of their points in the first quarter. Terrell led the team in rebounds, obtaining nine for the Bobcats.

Redshirt sophomore forward Ebba Zalamans set a career-high in points as a Bobcat, securing eleven while going 4-5 in field goals.

At the end of the first half, the Bobcats had secured a 10-point lead over the Trailblazers 35-25. The Bobcats scored 30 points in the third quarter, expanding their lead to 65-35.

“We know what we’re capable of and we just didn’t show it necessarily in the first half,” Leff said. “There were bits of it, but when we came out in the second half, I feel like we strung together really good rallies that led to the margin.”

In the final 60 seconds, freshman guard Takeira Ramey captured five points for the Bobcats. Ramey led in assists alongside junior guard Blake Matthews, each securing four.

The Bobcats finished with a 46-point lead over the Trailblazers, 88-46, after returning strong in the second half.

“You need to show some restraint and discipline in certain situations,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “And you know what? The team came out at halftime and they did just that. They showed discipline, they showed restraint, they showed want [and] they showed understanding.”

Each of the 12 dressed out Bobcats contributed both points and rebounds in the matchup.

Half of the points for the Bobcats were obtained by the bench, helping with their status as one of the best benches in the nation.

The Bobcats will travel to Denver, Colorado, to take on the University of Denver next weekend. The Pioneers are coming off a win against Portland State University and currently sit 4-4.

Tip-off between the Texas State Bobcats and Denver Pioneers is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The game will be available to stream on Summit League Network.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) celebrates during the game against UTSA. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Four Bobcats earn all-conference honors
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates with his team in the end zone after a rushing touchdown during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State football to face North Texas in First Responders Bowl Game
Texas State freshman designated hitter Ryan Farber (31) preforms the alma matter with his team after beating Troy. Friday, May 10th, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats add pair of top 25 JUCO transfer pitchers
Texas State senior safety Kaleb "Kuga" Culp (19) (left) and redshirt senior defensive end Steven Parker (0) come together after defeating UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Steven Parker set to compete at NFL pro days
Hazlewood benefits should extend to study abroad programs
Hazlewood benefits should extend to study abroad programs
Texas State volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet coaches junior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) and senior setter Ryann Torres (14) through a timeout during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats ousted in first round of NCAA Tournament by Mizzou
More in Sports
Texas State graduate student guard Ja'Niah Henson (1) jumps up to make a layup, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 at Strahan Arena. Bobcats lost 67-59.
Texas State women's basketball eclipses .500 mark with win over Tarleton State
Texas State men's basketball head coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 69-64.
Bobcats men’s basketball has four double-digit scorers in victory over Arlington Baptist
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne holds the I-35 Showdown trophy with his son after defeating UTSA 49-10, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Kinne's extension creates more opportunities for TXST football
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa’s (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcat soccer says bye to history-setting seniors
River Rollers Founding Member Angelica Hogan skates forward, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at River Ridge Park
San Marcos River Rollers end season, say goodbye to founding member
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcat quarterbacks P.J. Hatter and R.J. Martinez enter transfer portal
More in womens-basketball
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball evens record at 3-3 after victory over UTRGV
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles together during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
VanSickle’s 18 points lift Stephen F. Austin over Texas State women’s hoops
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Morgan Hill secures double-double as Texas State women’s basketball dominates Sul Ross State
Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) attempts to shoot a layup, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Horned Frogs defense stifles Bobcats in Fort Worth
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball to face off against transfer led TCU
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) attempts a layup, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball concedes to Islanders in home opener
Donate to The University Star