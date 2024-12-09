Women’s basketball extends win streak to three after defeating the Trailblazers

Four Bobcats found their way to double-digit scoring to extend the Texas State women’s basketball win streak to three after defeating the University of North Texas at Dallas 88-42 at Strahan Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Leading the Bobcats in scoring, graduate student forward Nicole Leff, graduate student guard Destiny Terrell and senior forward Morgan Hill each secured 12 points.

Both Terrell and Hill secured half of their points in the first quarter. Terrell led the team in rebounds, obtaining nine for the Bobcats.

Redshirt sophomore forward Ebba Zalamans set a career-high in points as a Bobcat, securing eleven while going 4-5 in field goals.

At the end of the first half, the Bobcats had secured a 10-point lead over the Trailblazers 35-25. The Bobcats scored 30 points in the third quarter, expanding their lead to 65-35.

“We know what we’re capable of and we just didn’t show it necessarily in the first half,” Leff said. “There were bits of it, but when we came out in the second half, I feel like we strung together really good rallies that led to the margin.”

In the final 60 seconds, freshman guard Takeira Ramey captured five points for the Bobcats. Ramey led in assists alongside junior guard Blake Matthews, each securing four.

The Bobcats finished with a 46-point lead over the Trailblazers, 88-46, after returning strong in the second half.

“You need to show some restraint and discipline in certain situations,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “And you know what? The team came out at halftime and they did just that. They showed discipline, they showed restraint, they showed want [and] they showed understanding.”

Each of the 12 dressed out Bobcats contributed both points and rebounds in the matchup.

Half of the points for the Bobcats were obtained by the bench, helping with their status as one of the best benches in the nation.

The Bobcats will travel to Denver, Colorado, to take on the University of Denver next weekend. The Pioneers are coming off a win against Portland State University and currently sit 4-4.

Tip-off between the Texas State Bobcats and Denver Pioneers is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The game will be available to stream on Summit League Network.