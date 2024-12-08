53° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State football to face North Texas in First Responders Bowl Game

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
December 8, 2024
Khang Le
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates with his team in the end zone after a rushing touchdown during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

The Texas State Bobcats are set to play the University of North Texas in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Jan 3. in Dallas, Texas at Gerald J. Ford Stadium at 3 p.m., according to a post from Brett McMurphy’s X account. 

The Maroon and Gold come into this bowl game with a 7-5 record while North Texas holds a record of 6-6 in the 2024 season.

Texas State previously appeared and won their first ever bowl game in the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. The Bobcats defeated the Rice University Owls 45-21.

The Mean Green have appeared in 13 different bowl games, posting a record of 2-11 all time in these matchups. North Texas most recently made the Frisco Bowl in 2022 where they were defeated 35-32 by Boise State.

The University of North Texas has lost six consecutive bowl games dating back to the 2016 season.

Both Texas State and North Texas closed out their regular season with a win. The Bobcats defeated South Alabama 45-38 while North Texas defeated Temple 24-17.

North Texas and Texas State both finished top five in the nation for total yards per game. The Mean Green ranked third with 488.7 while Texas State averaged 474.3.

The 2024 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl between Texas State and North Texas will be available to watch on ESPN.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State freshman designated hitter Ryan Farber (31) preforms the alma matter with his team after beating Troy. Friday, May 10th, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats add pair of top 25 JUCO transfer pitchers
Texas State senior safety Kaleb "Kuga" Culp (19) (left) and redshirt senior defensive end Steven Parker (0) come together after defeating UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Steven Parker set to compete at NFL pro days
Hazlewood benefits should extend to study abroad programs
Hazlewood benefits should extend to study abroad programs
Texas State volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet coaches junior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) and senior setter Ryann Torres (14) through a timeout during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats ousted in first round of NCAA Tournament by Mizzou
PIR Specialist Kimberly Garza poses for a photo, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Old Main.
Senior 30: Better late than never
Opinions Columnist Madison Green poses for a photo, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 at the LBJ Student Center.
Senior 30: A community like no other
More in football
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne holds the I-35 Showdown trophy with his son after defeating UTSA 49-10, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Kinne's extension creates more opportunities for TXST football
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcat quarterbacks P.J. Hatter and R.J. Martinez enter transfer portal
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne and senior safety Kuga Culp (19) hug on Senior Night during the Texas State vs. Georgia State football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State football ends regular season with winning record after win over South Alabama
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs the ball down the field and past the Golden Eagles defense. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Hobert named to the PFF NFL draft big board
Running back Torrance Burgess Jr. (22) gets tackled while rushing the football during the game against Georgia State University, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Veilleux and Brock combine for six touchdowns to take down Texas State on senior night
Star running back facing regression from last season
Star running back facing regression from last season
More in Sports
Texas State graduate student guard Ja'Niah Henson (1) jumps up to make a layup, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 at Strahan Arena. Bobcats lost 67-59.
Texas State women's basketball eclipses .500 mark with win over Tarleton State
Texas State men's basketball head coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 69-64.
Bobcats men’s basketball has four double-digit scorers in victory over Arlington Baptist
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa’s (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcat soccer says bye to history-setting seniors
River Rollers Founding Member Angelica Hogan skates forward, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at River Ridge Park
San Marcos River Rollers end season, say goodbye to founding member
The Texas State men's basketball team celebrates its victory over Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats extend win streak to three after beating Texas Southern
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball evens record at 3-3 after victory over UTRGV
Donate to The University Star