Texas State football to face North Texas in First Responders Bowl Game

The Texas State Bobcats are set to play the University of North Texas in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Jan 3. in Dallas, Texas at Gerald J. Ford Stadium at 3 p.m., according to a post from Brett McMurphy’s X account.

The Maroon and Gold come into this bowl game with a 7-5 record while North Texas holds a record of 6-6 in the 2024 season.

Texas State previously appeared and won their first ever bowl game in the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. The Bobcats defeated the Rice University Owls 45-21.

The Mean Green have appeared in 13 different bowl games, posting a record of 2-11 all time in these matchups. North Texas most recently made the Frisco Bowl in 2022 where they were defeated 35-32 by Boise State.

The University of North Texas has lost six consecutive bowl games dating back to the 2016 season.

Both Texas State and North Texas closed out their regular season with a win. The Bobcats defeated South Alabama 45-38 while North Texas defeated Temple 24-17.

North Texas and Texas State both finished top five in the nation for total yards per game. The Mean Green ranked third with 488.7 while Texas State averaged 474.3.

The 2024 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl between Texas State and North Texas will be available to watch on ESPN.