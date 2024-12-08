Steven Parker set to compete at NFL pro days

With the 2024 college football season ending soon, Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne announced redshirt senior defensive end Steven Parker will compete in the NFL pro days.

NFL pro days usually occur at the college campus where the competing player attends. At these pro days, athletes measure themselves, converse with team owners and general managers and compete in several drills.

The NFL pro days are comparable to the NFL combine. Athletes compete in the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical and broad jump and other positional drills.

Parker has had his fair share of success in his six-year college career. He made First Team All-Southland Conference in both of his years at the University of Incarnate Word.

This year, Parker was selected as an honorable mention for the All-Sun Belt conference.

Over Parker’s last three years of college football, he has tallied up 18 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. His impressive stats and 6 feet 4 inches, 259-pound stature give NFL teams a reason to keep him in mind come draft day.