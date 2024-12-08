53° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Steven Parker set to compete at NFL pro days

Luke Landa, Sports Contributor
December 8, 2024
Sarah Manning
Texas State senior safety Kaleb “Kuga” Culp (19) (left) and redshirt senior defensive end Steven Parker (0) come together after defeating UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.

With the 2024 college football season ending soon, Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne announced redshirt senior defensive end Steven Parker will compete in the NFL pro days.

NFL pro days usually occur at the college campus where the competing player attends. At these pro days, athletes measure themselves, converse with team owners and general managers and compete in several drills.

The NFL pro days are comparable to the NFL combine. Athletes compete in the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical and broad jump and other positional drills.

Parker has had his fair share of success in his six-year college career. He made First Team All-Southland Conference in both of his years at the University of Incarnate Word.

This year, Parker was selected as an honorable mention for the All-Sun Belt conference.

Over Parker’s last three years of college football, he has tallied up 18 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. His impressive stats and 6 feet 4 inches, 259-pound stature give NFL teams a reason to keep him in mind come draft day.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Hazlewood benefits should extend to study abroad programs
Hazlewood benefits should extend to study abroad programs
Texas State volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet coaches junior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) and senior setter Ryann Torres (14) through a timeout during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats ousted in first round of NCAA Tournament by Mizzou
PIR Specialist Kimberly Garza poses for a photo, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Old Main.
Senior 30: Better late than never
Opinions Columnist Madison Green poses for a photo, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 at the LBJ Student Center.
Senior 30: A community like no other
Texas State graduate student guard Ja'Niah Henson (1) jumps up to make a layup, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 at Strahan Arena. Bobcats lost 67-59.
Texas State women's basketball eclipses .500 mark with win over Tarleton State
Sports Contributor McKenna Ladson poses for a photo at Trauth-Huffman Hall.
Senior 30: Writing my way into sports: my journey
More in football
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne holds the I-35 Showdown trophy with his son after defeating UTSA 49-10, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Kinne's extension creates more opportunities for TXST football
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcat quarterbacks P.J. Hatter and R.J. Martinez enter transfer portal
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne and senior safety Kuga Culp (19) hug on Senior Night during the Texas State vs. Georgia State football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State football ends regular season with winning record after win over South Alabama
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs the ball down the field and past the Golden Eagles defense. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Hobert named to the PFF NFL draft big board
Running back Torrance Burgess Jr. (22) gets tackled while rushing the football during the game against Georgia State University, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Veilleux and Brock combine for six touchdowns to take down Texas State on senior night
Star running back facing regression from last season
Star running back facing regression from last season
More in Sports
Texas State men's basketball head coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 69-64.
Bobcats men’s basketball has four double-digit scorers in victory over Arlington Baptist
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa’s (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcat soccer says bye to history-setting seniors
River Rollers Founding Member Angelica Hogan skates forward, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at River Ridge Park
San Marcos River Rollers end season, say goodbye to founding member
The Texas State men's basketball team celebrates its victory over Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats extend win streak to three after beating Texas Southern
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball evens record at 3-3 after victory over UTRGV
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) meets her teammates at home base to celebrate hitting a home run during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcat softball inks five on National Signing Day
Donate to The University Star