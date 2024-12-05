55° San Marcos
Categories:

Texas State women’s basketball eclipses .500 mark with win over Tarleton State

Hunter Machon, Sports Contributor
December 5, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) jumps up to make a layup, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 at Strahan Arena. Bobcats lost 67-59.

Texas State women’s basketball registered its first set of back-to-back wins on the season to improve to 4-3 overall as it downed the Tarleton State Texans 71-59 Wednesday night at Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas.

The game marked the first meeting between the two programs since 1983, with the all-time series tied at four wins apiece.

Texas State displayed a balanced offensive attack en route to victory, featuring three players scoring in double figures and every player contributing at least five points.

The Bobcats’ bench unit has proven indispensable this season, as they entered the contest ranked 30th nationally in bench scoring, averaging 30.7 points per game. The trend remained consistent Wednesday night as head coach Zenarae Antoine’s second unit accounted for 30 of the team’s 71 points.

The Bobcats jumped ahead early, ending the first quarter with a 15-8 lead and holding the advantage throughout the entire game, only being outscored in the fourth quarter 24-27.

Dominating the boards, Texas State outrebounded Tarleton State 38-29, excelling on both the offensive and defensive glass. The team’s ball movement also proved vital as the Bobcats dished out 15 assists compared to the Texans’ five.

Senior guard Crystal Smith enjoyed a successful return to Stephenville, as the former one-year Tarleton State Texan scored seven points, handed out a team-high five assists and added a block and a steal. Smith continues to solidify her role on Antoine’s team, as she has now logged over 30 minutes in back-to-back games for her first time as a Bobcat.

Sophomore guard Taleiyah Gibbs led all Bobcats in scoring on the night and did so efficiently, as she contributed 12 points on 50 percent shooting from the field while also knocking down six of her 10 free-throw attempts.

While the Bobcats seemed to dominate in all facets of the contest, the three-point line was the biggest difference between the two teams and the least efficient form of offense for the visitors. Texas State knocked down four triples while it held its opponents to 0-14 from behind the arc.

With the victory, the Bobcats now hold a record of 4-3 on the season and have found most of their success on the road, boasting a 3-1 record away from San Marcos in contrast to their 1-2 mark at home.

The Bobcats will host the University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT) next Sunday in an in-state clash. The Trailblazers – currently 2-6 on the season – have struggled of late, winning just one of their last six games.

Tip-off between Texas State and North Texas is scheduled for noon Sunday, Dec. 8, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

