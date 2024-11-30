52° San Marcos
Texas State women’s basketball evens record at 3-3 after victory over UTRGV

Luke Landa, Sports Contributor
November 30, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State women’s basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball put together a strong performance to beat Rio Grande Valley 68-59 Saturday afternoon at UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas.

Texas State senior Jaylin Foster neared a double-double as she combined 12 rebounds with seven points.

However, Foster was not a one-woman wrecking crew, as her teammates helped lead the Bobcats to victory. Senior guard Destiny Terrell added 13 points of her own on a 75% field goal percentage, and redshirt sophomore guard Ja’Mia Harris racked up 13 points as well.

Texas State jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter, only relinquishing that lead for a short period in the second quarter. Rio Grande Valley only led for 45 seconds of the match.

Heading into the second half of play, the Bobcats led 29-27 before outscoring the Vaqueros 20-14 in the third quarter. Freshman Saniya Burks knocked down two straight jumpers and led the Bobcats on a 9-2 run in the quarter.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Bobcats found themselves up by nine points. Rio Grande Valley did not back down, cutting the lead to one point with five minutes to go.

Terrell’s layup with 24 seconds remaining put the finishing touches on a strong performance from the Bobcats.

For UTRGV, junior forward Charlotte O’Keefe shined with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Texas State will look to continue its winning ways against its next opponent, Tarleton State University (4-3). The Tarleton State Texans are coming off a 54-40 win against Delaware.

Tip-off between Texas State and Tarleton State is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Wisdom Gymnasium in Stephenville, Texas. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

