Categories:

Texas State football ends regular season with winning record after win over South Alabama

Jude Botello, Sports Contributor
November 30, 2024
Kristen Hadnot
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne and senior safety Kuga Culp (19) hug on Senior Night during the Texas State vs. Georgia State football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.

Texas State football has concluded its 2024 season at 7-5 after a 45-38 win against the University of South Alabama at Hancock Whitney Stadium Friday afternoon.

Redshirt Senior quarterback Jordan McCloud threw for 248 yards and one touchdown while being intercepted twice against the Jaguars. On the ground for the Bobcats, junior running back Ismail Madhi rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown on 20 attempts.

Senior wide receiver Joey Hobert hauled in one receiving touchdown against South Alabama on seven catches. Hobert recorded 80 receiving yards to put his season total at 661.

Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said the Bobcats won because they wanted the victory more than the Jaguars.

“[We faced] a lot of adversity and a lot of back and forth and we were able to come out on top,” Kinne said. “We [got to] be the best 7-5 team in the country. A lot to reflect on, a lot to get better at.”

Kinne spoke about the team’s ability to win in November despite facing obstacles.

“We got a great group of coaches and a great group of players, and when things get tough and things don’t go our way, we’re able to respond,” Kinne said. “That just shows you the direction of this program. We’re just getting started and [I’m] proud of the guys.”

After a 14-14 score through the first quarter, the Bobcats and the Jaguars had a shootout in Alabama. Shortly before the end of the second quarter, the Jaguars took a 28-21 lead and held it into the half.

In the third quarter, Texas State tied the score at 28 and made a field goal for the lead a few minutes later. However, the Bobcats could not make much of their short-lived lead, as South Alabama runningback Fluff Bothwell ran in for a touchdown, taking the lead 35-31.

Texas State began the fourth quarter with an 18-yard touchdown from Hobert. To prevent any more back and forth, redshirt senior linebacker Mannie Nunnery took back a 60-yard interception for a touchdown to boost the lead to 45-35. The Jaguars only scored a field goal for the rest of the game, making the final score 45-38.

“[There is] lots of momentum for our team, recruiting, the [transfer] portal [and] NIL,” Kinne said. “Winning helps everything.”

The Bobcats will have to wait and see who they will face in their bowl game.

