Men’s basketball finishes Myrtle Beach Invitational with a win against Ohio

In the final game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, Texas State men’s basketball won 74-65 against the Ohio Bobcats to take 5th place in the tournament behind redshirt senior Tylan Pope‘s double-double. Texas State finished with a tournament record of 2-1, battling through key injuries.

Pope played a great game for the Maroon and Gold, putting up 24 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 9-14 from the field and 2-3 from the three-point line and grabbed a team-high five offensive rebounds.

Senior forward Christian Turner had the second-highest points for Texas State with 13, shooting 5-9 from the field and 3-4 from the free throw line. Turner also grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists on the night.

Texas State held Ohio to shooting 37 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three in the first half. Also, Texas State out-rebounded Ohio by 15 in the first half. The largest lead of the night for the Maroon and Gold was nine.

Ohio kept the game close by generating turnovers and creating points off them, forcing Texas State to commit nine first-half turnovers, leading to a four-point lead for Ohio at halftime.

After trading baskets to start the second half, the Bobcats maintained the lead and won by nine points.

Ohio’s leading scorer was senior forward AJ Clayton, who scored 18 points and shot 4-12 from three on the night.

With this win, Texas State is above .500 with a record of 4-3. After playing three games in four days, the Maroon and Gold will get some much-needed rest for all the players.

The Bobcats’ next game will be on Sunday, December 1st, 2024 at 4 p.m., against Texas Southern University (1-5) at H&PE Arena in Houston, TX.