Veilleux and Brock combine for six touchdowns to take down Texas State on senior night

Texas State football is now 6-5 on the season after a 44-52 loss to Georgia State Saturday night at UFCU Stadium.

Junior quarterback Christian Veilleux threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns against the Maroon and Gold. On the ground for Georgia State, junior running back Freddie Brock rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 18 attempts.

Sophomore receiver Dorian Fleming hauled in three receiving touchdowns against Texas State on five catches. Fleming recorded 88 receiving yards to set his season-high.

Head coach G.J. Kinne spoke about what went wrong for the Bobcats on senior night.

“We did not play well enough to win. We can’t turn the ball over like that, and we did not have enough answers on defense,” Kinne said. “There is no excuses. We have to get back to work. The players will be off tomorrow, and the coaches will get back to work.”

Kinne said the Georgia State team had an all-around attack on both sides of the ball.

“They were really balanced and they were able to run and throw the ball. They have good coaches, look at those resumes over there,” Kinne said. “They have some big-time coaches over there and they did a good job of scheming us up.”

After a 14-14 score through the first quarter, Georgia State scored 24 points in the second quarter, with the Maroon and Gold putting up seven. Overall, the Panthers scored three touchdowns and a field goal as the clock hit zeroes in the first half, giving them a 38-21 lead.

In the third quarter, Texas State committed two turnovers inside Panthers territory. Redshirt junior running back Torrance Burgess Jr. coughed up a fumble at the Georgia State 25-yard line and redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud threw an interception at the Georgia State 32-yard line.

Texas State began the fourth quarter with an 80-yard punt return touchdown from sophomore wide receiver Beau Sparks. Despite winning the final quarter by a score of 23-7, the Bobcats couldn’t grab the lead.

Kinne spoke about the Bobcats’ remaining schedule this season.

“We have two big ball games left and a really, really good opponent in [South Alabama], and then we’ll see who we play in the bowl game.”

The Texas State Bobcats will travel to Mobile, Alabama, to face the South Alabama Jaguars on Friday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. South Alabama comes into this game with a 6-5 record, winning three of its last four contests.

The matchup between the Bobcats and the Jaguars will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium at 2:30 p.m. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.