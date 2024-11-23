64° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

VanSickle’s 18 points lift Stephen F. Austin over Texas State women’s hoops

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
November 23, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State women’s basketball team huddles together during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball dropped to 2-3 on the season following a 60-79 loss at home to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks Friday night at Strahan Arena.

Junior guard Avery VanSickle led the Ladyjacks in scoring with 18 points. Senior guard Faith Blackstone scored 14 points as Stephen F. Austin’s second-leading scorer.

“The game started out, and we were on fuego. [There were] a lot of positives,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “As Stephen F. Austin did a good job making adjustments, we struggled [to get] some pretty good stops [and] we started turning the ball over quite a bit in that second quarter.”

Antoine spoke about what factors harmed the team’s success on both sides of the ball for the Bobcats.

“Our turnovers festered, and then our inability to stop them from getting paint touches or kicks for shots [cost us],” Antoine said. “Then you saw frustration setting in, and that makes it really difficult.”

The Bobcats opened the first quarter strong against the Ladyjacks, holding a lead of as much as ten points with under five minutes left in the opening quarter. Texas State led Stephen F. Austin 25-18 at the end of the quarter.

“We started aggressive, and we did what we do well as far as moving the ball and getting paint looks and touches,” Antoine said. “We were aggressive defensively that first quarter, and we did not turn the ball over as much.”

The Maroon and Gold increased their lead to 16 after opening the second quarter with a 9-0 run. The Ladyjacks responded with a 15-0 run of their own to cut the Texas State lead down to one point going into halftime.

Stephen F. Austin grabbed control of the game in the third quarter, winning the quarter with a score of 24-3, finding itself with a 59-39 lead.

The Ladyjacks maintained their lead in the fourth and defeated the Bobcats with a final score of 79-60. Stephen F. Austin is now 5-0 and remains undefeated this season.

Texas State will travel to UTRGV Field House to face UT Rio Grande Valley (1-3) on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. UTRGV’s lone win this season came in its season opener against the University of Houston. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State graduate student forward Tyrel Morgan (1) dribbles around his Eastern Michigan defender, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball ends three-game skid with win over Princeton
Texas State outside hitter M.J. McCurdy (7) tips the ball over the net during the game versus Southern Miss, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats open conference tournament with sweep of James Madison
Students experience increased base rent prices
Students experience increased base rent prices
Texas State junior guard Kaden Gumbs (11) makes a layup against McMurry. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bradley Braves give Texas State men’s basketball third loss in a row behind Davis’ 20 points
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne holds the I-35 Showdown trophy with his son after defeating UTSA 49-10, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State extends G.J. Kinne through the 2031 season
Wicked movie poster on new IMAX screen, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Kyle, Texas.
Review: New Wicked movie honors musical adaptation, defies expectations
More in Sports
The Texas State baseball team gather together before the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball signs a dozen players from the class of 2025
Texas State setter Ryann Torres (14) rushes to celebrate a scored point with outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) and other team members on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Three Bobcats named to First-Team All-Sun Belt
Texas State head soccer coach Steve Holeman breaks out the team after the spring game against Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcat soccer proves progression during Holeman era
Texas State freshman quarterback Brad Jackson (8) throws a pass versus the Southern Miss defense, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
True freshman Brad Jackson delivers in first career game
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Sun Belt volleyball 2024 conference tournament preview
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Morgan Hill secures double-double as Texas State women’s basketball dominates Sul Ross State
More in womens-basketball
Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) attempts to shoot a layup, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Horned Frogs defense stifles Bobcats in Fort Worth
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball to face off against transfer led TCU
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) attempts a layup, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball concedes to Islanders in home opener
The Texas State basketball team regroups during a timeout against Eastern Michigan on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Sun Belt Conference revises the structure of the postseason tournament bracket
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles for pregame traditions, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Women's Basketball 2024 season preview
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) pushes past a defender during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball defeats Eastern Michigan in season opener
Donate to The University Star