Bradley Braves give Texas State men’s basketball third loss in a row behind Davis’ 20 points

Texas State men’s basketball lost 68-82 to the Bradley Braves at the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina, in its first matchup in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

This marks the Maroon and Gold’s third loss in a row, and the team now holds a record of 2-3 for the 2024 season.

Bradley had four out of five starters score in double-digits. The leading scorer for the Braves was senior guard Christian Davis, who had a career-high 21 points. Davis was followed by senior forward Darius Hannah’s 16 points.

Texas State’s leading scorer was sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs, who scored 19 points without making one three-pointer. Another bright spot for Texas State was senior forward Tylan Pope, who scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bobcats.

With just under 15 minutes in the first half, the Bobcats trailed Bradley by one point with the score at 9-10. Over the next seven minutes, the Braves went on a 16-2 run to pull away from the Bobcats and never looked back.

Texas State cut the deficit to nine with just under six minutes remaining in the first half but found itself trailing 24-44 at halftime.

The Bradley Braves maintained their lead throughout the second half, but the Maroon and Gold chipped the lead down to ten points with five minutes left, the smallest deficit for the remainder of the game.

The Bobcats will face the 4-2 Princeton Tigers for their second game in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Princeton has defeated Iona, Duquesne, Northeastern and Merrimack while dropping games against Loyola Chicago and, most recently, Wright St.

Texas State’s matchup against Princeton will occur at the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and is available to stream on ESPN+.