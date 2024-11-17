Struggles continue against ACU as Bobcats fall to 2-2 on the season

Meg Boles Texas State junior guard Kaden Gumbs (11) makes a layup against McMurry. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Strahan Arena.

Senior guard Joshua O’Garro and sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs led the Bobcats in scoring with 23 and 17 points, respectively, in Saturday’s loss against Abilene Christian University (ACU), Texas State’s second straight loss.

Redshirt senior forward Tylan Pope and graduate student guard Drue Drinnon got into early foul trouble in the first half. Pope eventually fouled out and both players scored only nine points each.

ACU senior guard Hunter Jack Madden finished with 23 points, shooting 75% from three, leading the Wildcats in scorers. Junior guard Quion Williams accumulated 17 points.

Sluggish plays cost the Bobcats early, as they recorded 12 turnovers in the first half of the game, which was cleaned up in the second half, ultimately finishing with 17.

Shooting the ball early was also a key highlight in the loss, as Texas State made only two field goals 11 minutes into the game. ACU capitalized off Texas State’s poor play, with eight out of its 11 players scoring a basket.

Playing catch-up the entire game, the Bobcats did not take the lead once, shooting 40.5% to ACU’s 49%. It didn’t help Texas State’s case either that the Wildcats shot 61.5% from the three, while the Bobcats only shot 37.5%.

Although the Bobcats didn’t take the lead, they went on small runs to close the deficit many times in the game to keep it somewhat close.

A disappointing start ends with a disappointment in the end, as the Bobcats look to shake things off and bounce back Thursday evening against Bradley in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Tip-off between Texas State and Bradley is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 in the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina. The game will be available on ESPNU.