Bobcats play for bowl eligibility Homecoming weekend

Daven Meredith, Sports Reporter
November 13, 2024
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

The stage is set for Homecoming in San Marcos, in a week of reminiscing of history and tradition for Texas State and its alums. Texas State football looks to create new history by playing against Southern Miss for a shot at bowl eligibility for the second year in a row.

The Bobcats are coming off a 38-17 win over Louisiana-Monroe last week, snapping a two-game losing streak just in time for Homecoming weekend.

The Golden Eagles are currently on a seven-game losing streak after falling to the Marshall Thundering Herd 37-3, finding themselves at the bottom of the Sun Belt with a 1-8 record.

Golden Eagles interim head coach Reed Stringer spoke after the loss to Marshall saying their record doesn’t tell the whole story.

“I am going to do everything I can do to hold this team together and get these guys to continue to play hard and hopefully get them to start playing better,” Stringer said. “I don’t see major gaps and voids. I know it’s hard to say that when we’re a one and eight football team, but there are some good players in this program.”

The last time these two teams faced off, the Maroon and Gold came out on top 50-36 in 2023 the largest margin of victory in the series for the Bobcats in Head Coach G.J. Kinne’s first season as head coach. The record between the two sits at 2-2 overall, a series where the Bobcats haven’t won at home since Texas State joined the Sun Belt in 2013.

Coming into the homecoming matchup Reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Jordan McCloud saw the start last week and was responsible for a touchdown through the air and one on the ground, but true freshman quarterback Brad Jackson saw the majority of snaps against the Warhawks en-route to 126 yards rushing, two scores on the ground and 16 yards through the air.

Kinne spoke on the change at signal caller and the health of McCloud after the Bobcat win.

“Jordan’s our guy, and we had to protect him. He wasn’t 100% and we had to find a way to win the ball game,” Kinne said. “I thought Brad had a great week of practice, and we knew Brad could run and throw. He’s a really good player but he’s just a young pup trying to figure it out.”

Kick-off between Texas State and Southern Mississippi is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.

Donate to The University Star