71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats fall short against Horned Frogs after rough shooting night

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
November 13, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) attempts a layup during the game against Eastern Michigan. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Senior guard Noah Reynolds and senior forward Trazarian White’s combined 33 points powered Texas Christian University (TCU) over Texas State men’s basketball 76-71 Tuesday night at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.  

Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson recorded 15 points and four rebounds against the Horned Frogs, while redshirt senior forward Tylan Pope scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Texas State shot 42.1% from the field overall and 29.4% on three-point attempts against the Horned Frogs.

Early in the first half, Texas State found itself trailing 7-0 after three quick TCU possessions. TCU’s lead increased to 16-6, but the Bobcats eventually cut the deficit to four points with 12 minutes remaining in the first half.

Texas State trailed 15-23 with nine minutes left in the first half but rallied with an impressive 16-2 run to put itself in front 31-25 with just under five minutes in the first half.

The Maroon and Gold led TCU 37-35 after the first 20 minutes of play.

The matchup remained tight throughout the early stages of the second half, but with just under six minutes left in the game, the Horned Frogs seemed to pull away, increasing their lead to 14 points.

Pope and Dawson combined for nine straight points, cutting the Horned Frog lead to four with just over a minute remaining. 

The Maroon and Gold missed two shot attempts, while TCU made two free throws, extending its lead to six points. Dawson made a three-pointer with three seconds remaining in the game, but it was too late for the Bobcats.

Next, Texas State will travel to face Abilene Christian. The Rams have a 2-1 record with victories over McMurray and Howard Payne. 

Tip-off between Texas State and Abilene Christian is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Moody Coliseum in Abilene, Texas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Students hold signs for a free Palestine, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at the Stallions.
YDSA holds “Free Speech for Palestine” rally at TXST
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball to face off against transfer led TCU
Texas State fifth year setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against Arkansas State, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Torres looks back on five years at Texas State
English freshman Celia Strang holds positive signs, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the Stallions statue.
"Stand tall": TXST community bands together after demonstration
Main Point: How The Star covered November 6
Main Point: How The Star covered November 6
More in mens-basketball
Texas State senior forward Christian Turner (30) keeps the ball away from an Eastern Michigan defender, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men's basketball looks to knock off Big 12 opponent
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles the ball past a McMurry defender, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats stomp Warhawks for 2-0 start to season
The Texas State basketball team regroups during a timeout against Eastern Michigan on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Sun Belt Conference revises the structure of the postseason tournament bracket
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) attempts to dribble past an Eastern Michigan defender, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats cruise past Eagles for impressive season opening win
The Texas State men’s basketball team huddles together before the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Men's Basketball preview 2024-25
Junior defensive tackle Christian Rorie lifts the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Trophy after the victory over Rice University, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023-24 Sports Year in Review
More in Sports
Texas State setter Ryann Torres (14) rushes to celebrate a scored point with outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) and other team members on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep Coastal Carolina to extend winning streak
Texas State sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) receives a pass from a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats suffer heartbreaking loss in Sun Belt Championship versus No. 1 Dukes
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) attempts a layup, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball concedes to Islanders in home opener
Texas State junior wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) runs with the ball during the game with Arizona State,Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats defeat ULM on the road in dominant fashion to break losing streak
Members of the Texas State baseball team gather in the dugout in-between innings during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat baseball announces hiring of former Minnesota Twins run production coordinator
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats look to snap losing streak with road win against Warhawks
Donate to The University Star