Bobcats fall short against Horned Frogs after rough shooting night

Senior guard Noah Reynolds and senior forward Trazarian White’s combined 33 points powered Texas Christian University (TCU) over Texas State men’s basketball 76-71 Tuesday night at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson recorded 15 points and four rebounds against the Horned Frogs, while redshirt senior forward Tylan Pope scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Texas State shot 42.1% from the field overall and 29.4% on three-point attempts against the Horned Frogs.

Early in the first half, Texas State found itself trailing 7-0 after three quick TCU possessions. TCU’s lead increased to 16-6, but the Bobcats eventually cut the deficit to four points with 12 minutes remaining in the first half.

Texas State trailed 15-23 with nine minutes left in the first half but rallied with an impressive 16-2 run to put itself in front 31-25 with just under five minutes in the first half.

The Maroon and Gold led TCU 37-35 after the first 20 minutes of play.

The matchup remained tight throughout the early stages of the second half, but with just under six minutes left in the game, the Horned Frogs seemed to pull away, increasing their lead to 14 points.

Pope and Dawson combined for nine straight points, cutting the Horned Frog lead to four with just over a minute remaining.

The Maroon and Gold missed two shot attempts, while TCU made two free throws, extending its lead to six points. Dawson made a three-pointer with three seconds remaining in the game, but it was too late for the Bobcats.

Next, Texas State will travel to face Abilene Christian. The Rams have a 2-1 record with victories over McMurray and Howard Payne.

Tip-off between Texas State and Abilene Christian is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Moody Coliseum in Abilene, Texas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.