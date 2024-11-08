Bobcats look to snap losing streak with road win against Warhawks

Texas State football is coming off two straight conference losses to Old Dominion and Louisiana-Lafayette, respectively. Both games were within the Bobcat’s reach, but they could not get it done down the stretch. They look to wipe these past two games this weekend against the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

The Warhawks are also coming off two straight conference losses against South Alabama and Marshall.

Texas State is 1-1 on the road this season and will attempt to improve to 2-1 on Saturday.

“We have to match their energy; this is going to be a big game for them,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “I know they’re counting on this one, so we have to go take it from them.”

Texas State enters the game having struggled on both sides of the ball in recent weeks.

“The last two weeks have not been up to our standard,” Kinne said. “We have to look at ourselves as coaches and players and figure out where we can get better.”

Redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud is questionable for Saturday’s game against ULM. McCloud is dealing with an ankle injury that he received in the loss against Louisiana, and according to GJ Kinne, his status for Saturday is a game-time decision.

“You have to go out there and prove it every week,” Kinne said. “Things aren’t always going to go your way, you’re going to have adversity, but you have to be able to bounce back and respond and that’s one thing about our guys is that I know they know how to do that.”

Kick-off between Texas State and Louisiana-Monroe is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana. The game will be available to watch on ESPNU.