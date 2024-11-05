68° San Marcos
Texas State women’s basketball defeats Eastern Michigan in season opener

Grace Darcy, Sports Contributor
November 5, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) pushes past a defender during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

In the season opener, Texas State women’s basketball came back from a 17-point deficit after the third quarter to defeat Eastern Michigan 75-71 Monday night at the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan. 

The Bobcats started strong with a 17-15 lead over the Eagles at the end of the first quarter.

Senior forward Jaylin Foster led the Bobcats in points during the first quarter, scoring nine of the 17, followed by freshman guard Heather Baymon, who scored six points, and sophomore guard Mia Galbraith, who scored two points.

The Bobcats fell back from their two-point lead, scoring 13 points in the second quarter, their lowest-scoring quarter of the game.

Redshirt sophomore guard Ja’Mia Harris led the Bobcats during the second quarter, scoring nine points, followed by freshman guard Melinda Winston and Foster, who netted two points each to finish the quarter six down against Eastern Michigan 30-36.

In their highest-scoring quarter of the game, the Bobcats fought back from a 17-point deficit to finish the third quarter 56-58. The Bobcats scored 26 points in the third quarter, with Baymon and graduate student guard Destiny Terrell leading the way with five points each.

In the fourth quarter, senior guard Crystal Smith made a free throw to tie the game at 71-71. 

To finalize their 75-71 victory over Eastern Michigan, Terrell made the last free throw of the night. Harris scored 17 of the 75 points coming off the bench, seven of the 17 points being free throws. Harris had a 77% free throw percentage for the game.

Baymon and Foster both scored double-figure points for the Bobcats. In Baymon’s first collegiate game, she registered 13 points, two of which were free throws and one three-pointer.

Foster dominated the boards in both rebounds, collecting 39 rebounds for the Bobcats, and led in steals, collecting four of the 13 steals. Leading to her 15 points, Foster was six to nine in field goals and three to five in three-pointers.

The Bobcats will return to San Marcos to face the University of Texas A&M Corpus-Christi in their home opener. 

Tip-off between Texas State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

