San Marcos to return to Stage 3 drought restrictions

San Marcos will return to Stage 3 drought restrictions effective Oct. 27 for the first time since July 2023.

This is also the first time the city reaches this stage since San Marcos changed its restriction policy in April.

The press release from the city of San Marcos stated Stage 3 drought restrictions are triggered when critical water sources, including the Edwards Aquifer, Canyon Lake and the Alliance Regional Water Authority, drop to levels that demand urgent conservation measures.

The San Marcos River’s flow has decreased to 90 cubic feet per second, nearly half of its typical rate of 165 cubic feet per second, according to the USGS gauge.

According to the press release, the new restrictions are a result of drought and weather conditions.

“With water levels in our region under pressure due to prolonged drought, every action counts. Whether it’s limiting irrigation or adjusting daily water usage habits, these measures are essential,” Director of SMTX Utilities Tyler Hjorth said in the press release. “It’s critical that we come together as a community to reduce water use and protect our valuable resources.”

Under Stage 3 drought restrictions, the use of hose-end sprinklers is limited to one day every other week, based on the designated weekday tied to your address.

Sprinkler irrigation is permitted only before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. on the assigned day, with watering ending by 8 a.m. the following morning. Soaker hoses and drip irrigation systems are allowed once a week, also based on the designated day and time.

Hand-watering with a bucket or hose is permitted any day before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Additionally, filling new decorative water features remains prohibited, and at-home car washing and foundation watering are restricted to one day per week.

San Marcos entered Stage 2 drought in January for the first time since 2022.