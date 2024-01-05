San Marcos to return to Stage 2 drought restrictions

Nichaela Shaheen Sewell-goers walk in the river due to low river levels, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos

San Marcos will return to Stage 2 drought restrictions effective Jan. 7 for the first time since April 2022.

The city entered Stage 4 drought restrictions on Aug. 27 due to low levels in Edwards Aquifer and Canyon Lake but returned to Stage 3 restrictions on Nov. 5.

According to the city, the implementation of Stage 2 is due to recent rainfall, rising water levels in Edwards Aquifer and Canyon Lake and increased water flows in the Comal and San Marcos rivers.

“We have received needed rain and improvement in the drought, which enables us to announce the move to Stage 2 drought restrictions,” Director of SMTX Utilities Tyler Hjorth said in a press release. “We still encourage our water customers to conserve where possible so that we can make the best use of our water resources.”

Stage 2 drought restrictions limit the use of sprinklers to one day per week.

Irrigation using hose-end sprinklers is allowed on a designated weekday determined by address before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m.

Filling new decorative water features is prohibited in Stage 2. At-home car washing and foundation watering is limited to one day per week.