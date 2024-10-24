Texas State women’s golf places seventh at Jim West Challenge

The Texas State women’s golf team played in the Jim West Challenge tournament from Oct 20-21 at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos.

The Bobcats finished seventh out of 12 collegiate teams, and freshman Allie Justiz led the way, shooting 3-under 213 (69-72-72). This was Justiz’s best tournament score of the season as she shot all three rounds below par. She also had 15 birdies over the two-day span which was the most for an individual.

Junior Yvonne Chamness was the second-best Bobcat at the tournament, shooting 1-under 215 (77-69-69), and was the only other player for Texas State to finish below par. Chamness leads her team in shooting with five rounds now in the 60s this season.

Sophomore Fia Lindblom was perfectly even in this tournament shooting 216 (72-72-72) and making it her third straight round of even par. She finished in 27th place, which was her best finish of the year, after placing 35th in a previous tournament.

In group play, Texas State shot 859 over 54 holes, the lowest score for the squad this season.

TCU won the tournament narrowly edging out the University of Houston with a score of 842.

Texas State women’s golf will play again from Feb. 3-4 in the Texas State Invitational at the Vaaler Creek Golf Club in Blanco, Texas.