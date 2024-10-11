82° San Marcos
Chamness earns Sun Belt Golfer of the Week honors

Grace Darcy, Sports Contributor
October 11, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.

On Thursday, Texas State junior Yvonne Chamness was named the Sun Belt Conference Golfer of the Week following her runner-up finish at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate this past weekend.

To tie her best career finish as a Bobcat, Chamness carded all three rounds in the 60s, shooting 10-under 206 (68-69-69).

In the tournament’s opening round, Chamness shot 4-under 68 to tie her career low. Chamness carded three bogeys over the 54 holes and a bogey-free round in the last round, shooting 3-under 69.

Chamness has carded four rounds under par this season, with three being at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate.

Chamness has been a team score contributor in all three tournaments for the Bobcats this season, leading the team in two of the three events.

Throughout the season, Chamness has carded 26 birdies and one eagle. In the first tournament of the season, the Branch Law Firm/ McGuire Invitational, Chamness led the team with her tied for 12th finish, shooting 3-over 219 (73-72-74) and carding 10 of the 30 birdies for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats are back in action Oct. 20-21 at their home course, Kissing Tree Golf Club, to host the Jim West Challenge.

Donate to The University Star