Women’s golf finishes tied for sixth at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate

Photo courtesy of Texas State Athleticss Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.

Junior Yvonne Chamness led the Bobcats with her second-place finish as Texas State women’s golf competed in the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in Denver, Colorado, at the UD Golf Course Oct. 4-6.

The Bobcats finished the tournament 6-over 870 (283-302-285), tied for sixth place.

“It was a great experience for the team to play this tournament that we have not been to before,” Texas State Head Coach Par Nilsson. “Playing in altitude is different and a learning experience. We had two good rounds as a team, and today, the team showed grit after a rough day yesterday.”

The Bobcats traveled early to Denver to practice at a higher elevation, which causes the ball to travel farther. The elevation of the UD Golf Course is approximately 5,000 feet above sea level, while the Bobcats’ home course is approximately 700 feet.

In the second round of the tournament, Chamness carded the first eagle for the Bobcats, leading to a 3-under 69 round. Chamness tied her best career finish at Texas State finishing the tournament 10-under 206 (68-69-69).

“Yvonne did great, and shooting -10 in this course was very impressive,” Nilsson said. “I saw every shot of the bogey-free 69 today. It was top-level play and could have been ever lower.”

Chamness and freshman Ella Salama both recorded 11 birdies throughout the tournament. Salama shot her lowest round of the season, firing 4-under 68 during the tournament’s first round. Salama finished the tournament tied for 26, shooting 2-over 218 (68-78-72).

Sophomore Fia Lindblom fired her lowest round of the tournament in the final round, carding 1-under 71. Lindblom shot 5-over 221 (75-75-71) overall, finishing tied for 41.

In the final round, senior Mattingly Palmer carded the second eagle of the tournament for the Bobcats. Palmer finished the tournament tied for 59, shooting 10-over 226 (73-80-73).

During the first round of the tournament, sophomore Carla Bourdeaux shot 2-over 74. Bourdeaux finished the tournament 20-over 236 (74-81-81), placing 78.

The Bobcats will host the Jim West Challenge at the Kissing Tree Golf Club on Sunday, Oct. 20-21.