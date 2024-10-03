Sun Belt football records entering conference play

While college playoff hopes are seemingly out of reach for Texas State football following back-to-back losses, winning the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) isn’t out of the question. With the Bobcats set to begin conference play this Thursday how the rest of the Sun Belt is shaping up in 2024.

SBC West

Troy

Troy isn’t off to the start it hoped for in 2024 following winning the Sun Belt Championship against App State last season. The Trojans are 1-4, and a change in head coach and quarterback are likely key reasons for the disappointing start.

Troy’s first conference game will be against Texas State this Thursday, Oct. 3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama. With the Bobcats looking to break their losing streak, and Troy desperate for a victory, there will be a lot at stake for both teams when they face off.

Louisiana-Lafayette

Louisiana finished 2023 6-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play. The Ragin’ Cajuns look stronger this season, going 3-1 with a +49 point differential in their first four games. They will face the Bobcats on Saturday, Oct. 29 at UFCU Stadium.

Louisiana-Monroe

LA-Monroe was the weakest team in the Sun Belt last season, going 2-10 overall and 0-8 in conference play. The Warhawks are off to a better start in 2024 under first-year Head Coach Bryant Vincent, going 3-1 with their only loss coming against #2 Texas.

Texas State defeated LA-Monroe last year 21-20 and will square off on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana.

South Alabama

Overall, the season hasn’t started well for South Alabama, going 2-3. However, its two wins were claimed with ease, defeating NW State 87-10 and the reigning Sun Belt runner-up App State 48-14.

Last season, Texas State defeated South Alabama 52-44 in San Marcos. The Jaguars will close out their season at home against the Bobcats on Friday, Nov. 29.

Arkansas State

Arkansas State finished 2023 6-7 overall and 4-4 in conference play, and currently holds a 2-2 record in 2024. It’s difficult to put too much stock into their losses, as the Red Wolves lost to two ranked teams, #10 Michigan and #16 Iowa State.

In 2023, Arkansas State pummeled Texas State 77-31. The two teams will see each other again on Saturday, Oct 12 at UFCU Stadium.

Southern Mississippi

After going 3-9 in 2023, Southern Mississippi has continued its poor play, going 1-3 in four games this season. The Golden Eagles fell to the Bobcats 36-50 in 2023 and will play them again on Saturday, Nov. 16 at UFCU Stadium.

SBC East

James Madison

The Dukes finished the 2023 season with a 7-1 record in conference play and 11-1 overall, both the best in the SBC East. If it weren’t for a rule preventing teams transitioning from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) from playing in the postseason until two years after joining, James Madison would have played in the SBC Championship game.

The Dukes have the best record in the SBC East this year at 4-0, outscoring opponents 176-70. Despite losing the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year, redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud, to Texas State, James Madison has managed to continue right where it left off last season. Now being able to make a playoff bid, the Dukes appear to be a top contender to win the SBC.

Appalachian State

App State represented the SBC East in the 2023 SBC Championship against Troy, losing 23-49. The Mountaineers finished last season with a 9-5 record, and currently have a 2-2 record this season. While last season would be deemed a success by many, losing to conference foes South Alabama 48-14 on Sept. 19 is likely concerning to App State fans.

Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern ended the 2023 season 6-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play. While it appeared the Eagles weren’t going to be a threat this year, redshirt sophomore quarterback J.C. French has impressed in his first year as a starter with 1,122 passing yards and eight touchdowns in four games.

As it currently stands, Georgia Southern is 3-2 with a 38-21 victory over conference rivals Georgia State. Texas State defeated the Eagles 45-24 last season, but are not scheduled to face off this year.

Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina has continued its success from last season so far, holding a 3-1 record. The Bobcats defeated the Chanticleers 31-23 last year, but won’t play each other this season.

Rest of the Pack

Marshall and Georgia State both hold 2-2 records while Old Dominion is 1-3. The Bobcats will face Old Dominion on Oct. 19 and Georgia State on Nov. 23.