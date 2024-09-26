64° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

“I’ve been blessed”: Volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet surpasses 100 career TXST wins

Hope Monte, Sports Contributor
September 26, 2024
Photo by Kobe Arriaga
Texas State volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet coaches junior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) and senior setter Ryann Torres (14) through a timeout during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Sean Huiet celebrated not only his team acheving a 3-0 sweep against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi but earning his 100th career win as head coach of the Bobcats Friday night at the UTEP Tournament in El Paso.

Huiet is no stranger to success as after spending nearly 20 years with the team, stepping up to the head coach position in 2019 following Karen Chisum’s retirement.

Regardless of the numbers, Huiet said reaching the 100-win milestone reflects his long journey with the program and represents the growing culture of Texas State volleyball.

“I’ve been blessed to be able to be here and have a really good staff [and] really good players around us,” Huiet said. “So every victory has been not just me—I wouldn’t get to 100 wins if I didn’t have a really good team.”

Huiet said reaching the milestone, let alone becoming head coach, is something he would never have imagined when first stepping into the program so many years ago.

“Texas State has made this huge jump [since] I’ve been here, and so being a part of that process has been awesome; I probably would have told myself [in 2006] to just go with the flow and see what happens,” Huiet said. “So I’ve been, like I said, a blessed man to have been here for this long.”

Texas State’s success is rooted in Huiet’s approach of getting each coach involved in team development, giving the program the tools to bring Huiet to such a large milestone.

“Being with Sean since he became the head coach, it’s pretty exciting to see all the work and time and energy that he’s put into this program for him to reach that milestone this early,” Associate Head Coach Keith Anderson said. “He’s good at getting to know people and bringing people together, and with that, he’s able to get our teams to win and love each other.”

Fifth-year setter Ryann Torres said Huiet gained respect and appreciation from his players and built a culture among the team.

“He knows balance, and when we come into the gym he knows that it’s go time,” Torres said. “He’s very strategic as well during games on the sidelines; he’s a smart, smart man.”

Huiet spent 13 seasons as the assistant coach to Chisum. Huiet said she impacted his coaching development by encouraging him to lead and work with the team.

According to Huiet, his relationship with Chisum during those years built the foundation he now stands on as head coach.

“I don’t want to be controlling; I don’t want to be a micromanager type leader, [I want to] kind of set them up and say, ‘Hey, like there’s a million ways to skin a cat’ like, what do you think is a good idea? What do you think will help this program?” Huiet said.

Exciting as the milestone is, Huiet said he isn’t quick to get caught up in labels and remains focused on his mission as a coach, growing a family culture and reaching bigger goals such as a Sun Belt Championship.

“I think the biggest piece of advice I got when I got the head job was just don’t change, be who you are,” Huiet said. “You got the job because of who you are.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State baseball team celebrates sophomore infielder Chase Mora's (2) grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Texas State named a top 100 program by D1 baseball
The Texas State campus is flooded with students walking to class on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Trail.
Texas State reports 28% increase in aggravated assault reports, 22% increase in stalking reports in 2024 Annual Security Fire and Safety Report
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) celebrates his touchdown catch with senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) during the game versus Arizona State, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Old Texas rivalry rekindles at NRG Stadium in H-Town Showdown
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
TXST loses almost $1 million from canceled debate
TXST loses almost $1 million from canceled debate
(Left) McKenna Wells and her band, The Trips, perform a song during the Bobcat Jump event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. (Right) Marshall Wells and his band, The Trips, performs for Bobcat Jump Music Fest, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. Photo illustration by Sarah Manning.
Brothers host long-awaited multi-genre music festival
More in Sports
Texas State senior Kiana Graham prepares to serve the ball during her singles match at the Fall Invite Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcats continue stretch of fall tournaments at Diving Eagle Invitational
The Texas State women's golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.
TXST women's golf aims to repeat success after 2023-24 campaign brings Sun Belt Championship
Texas State redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Wunsch named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
Texas State freshman golfer Allie Justiz hits the ball during the Branch Law Firm/McGuire Invitational, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Women's golf wraps up shortened tournament at Schooner Fall Classic
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
Volleyball wraps up UTEP Tournament with 2-1 record
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) dribbles the ball past a Louisiana-Lafayette defender during the game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats open conference play with draw against Ragin' Cajuns
More in volleyball
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats split matches at Outrigger Invitational
Junior outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) leaps above the net to hit the ball during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats say aloha to loss column after falling to Hawaii
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) spikes the ball over the net, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Aggies 3-0
Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Nina Moorer celebrates a point during the Maroon and Gold Scrimmage with her teammate, middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5),Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball transfer on road to recovery prepares for debut season
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
Bobcats leave Roadrunners in the dust, secure rivalry win
The Texas State volleyball team poses for a photo following its victory over Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
Takeaways from volleyball's weekend at the Rice Invitational
Donate to The University Star