Huiet secures 100th career win in first match of UTEP Tournament

Redshirt sophomore Samantha Wunsch led Texas State volleyball with 19 total points in its 3-0 sweep over the University of Texas A&M Corpus Christi to open the UTEP Tournament Friday afternoon at Memorial Gym in El Paso.

The win marks career number 100 for Texas State Head Coach Sean Huiet.

The Bobcats entered the road game with the potential to lead Huiet to the milestone and showed grit, battling in the first set to a 29-27 victory.

Confidence grew in the next set, finding a more secure domination of points, overcoming the Islanders 25-20.

Corpus Christi awarded the Bobcats many points, conceding eight attacking errors and 11 service errors, while Texas State responded both defensively and offensively with five blocks and 11 kills.

The set was back-and-forth, with 42 attacking attempts for the Bobcats and 45 for the Islanders. The Bobcats eventually won the set 25-22.

Key players include fifth-year setter Ryann Torres, who contributed 36 assists, and senior libero Alyssa Ortega, who kept the ball in play with 23 digs.

With the win, Huiet has a 100-42 record as head coach of the maroon and gold, making him the fastest coach to reach 100 wins in program history.

The Bobcats will look to go 2-0 in the UTEP Tournament with a win against their next opponent, the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

The match between Texas State and UTRGV is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Memorial Gym in El Paso.