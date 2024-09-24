Women’s golf wraps up shortened tournament at Schooner Fall Classic

After a rain delay during round two, Texas State women’s golf wrapped up action at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Oklahoma.

The tournament took place Saturday, Sept. 21-23, with 54 holes at Belmar Golf Club. However, rain on the second day shortened the tournament to 36 holes.

The Bobcats shot 13-over during both rounds of the tournament. They finished 15th, carding 26-over 586 (293-293).

Sophomore Fia Lindblom led the Bobcats, completing the first round of the tournament with an even par of 70. Lindblom finished the tournament tied for 42nd shooting 4-over 144 (70-74).

Junior Yvonne Chamness shot her lowest round during round two, carding 2-over 72. Chamness wrapped up the tournament tied for 63, shooting 7-over 147 (75-72).

Senior Mattingly Palmer and freshman Ella Salama shot their lowest rounds of the season with 1-over to card a 71. Palmer finished tied for 63 carding 7-over 147 (71-76). Salama finished tied for 72, shooting 9-over 149 (78-71).

Freshman Allie Justiz carded 16-over 156 (77-79). She finished the tournament tied for 87.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Denver, Colorado to compete in the Ron Moore Intercollegiate at the UD Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 4-6.