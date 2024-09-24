75° San Marcos
Women’s golf wraps up shortened tournament at Schooner Fall Classic

Grace Darcy, Sports Contributor
September 24, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State freshman golfer Allie Justiz hits the ball during the Branch Law Firm/McGuire Invitational, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

After a rain delay during round two, Texas State women’s golf wrapped up action at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Oklahoma.

The tournament took place Saturday, Sept. 21-23, with 54 holes at Belmar Golf Club. However, rain on the second day shortened the tournament to 36 holes.

The Bobcats shot 13-over during both rounds of the tournament. They finished 15th, carding 26-over 586 (293-293).

Sophomore Fia Lindblom led the Bobcats, completing the first round of the tournament with an even par of 70. Lindblom finished the tournament tied for 42nd shooting 4-over 144 (70-74).

Junior Yvonne Chamness shot her lowest round during round two, carding 2-over 72. Chamness wrapped up the tournament tied for 63, shooting 7-over 147 (75-72).

Senior Mattingly Palmer and freshman Ella Salama shot their lowest rounds of the season with 1-over to card a 71. Palmer finished tied for 63 carding 7-over 147 (71-76). Salama finished tied for 72, shooting 9-over 149 (78-71).

Freshman Allie Justiz carded 16-over 156 (77-79). She finished the tournament tied for 87.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Denver, Colorado to compete in the Ron Moore Intercollegiate at the UD Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 4-6.

