TXST cross country aims for successful season

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
September 20, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Sophomore runner Abigail Parra makes her way to the finish at the Old Glory Gallop in Grand Prairie, Texas, Saturday, October 7, 2023.

With the hiring of assistant coach Randal Grizzle for cross country and distance running, the Texas State cross country program is working toward a more successful season compared to recent years.

The men’s cross country team is projected to finish fourth place behind the University of South Alabama this season, according to the 2024 Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Poll.

In the 2024 Women’s Cross Country Sun Belt Preseason Coaches poll, Texas State is projected to tie for eighth place with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

According to junior Abigail Parra, the cross country program is receiving more interest from athletes than it has in recent memory.

“My freshman year, I came onto the team, and we [had] to pull track girls who did not want to run cross country. It is crazy to think how far we have come,” Parra said. “We have girls being recruited who are capable and very fit, wanting to do cross country to help the team. That alone is very good for building our program.”

Parra said the hiring of Grizzle has benefited the team thus far.

“We did not have a stable coach— last year, coach Randal came in around track season. The team was not as stable, and we did not have as many athletes compared to this time around,” Parra said. “A big thing for us is we have recruited more girls and gotten a few transfers from the portal.”

According to Parra, goals are set high this season for both herself and the women’s team.

“An individual goal of mine is to finish top five in the conference,” Parra said. “For the team, [we’re] building toward a first-place finish in the conference, which is very capable for us. It is not something I would be surprised by if it [happened].”

Redshirt junior and men’s captain Koket Jimata said the team looks better starting this season, and the group is extremely bonded.

“We, as a team, did very good compared to last year’s season opener. It is exciting because everyone’s times have improved, and we are close together as a team, which is what we want,” Jimata said.

Texas State opened the season at the Incarnate Word Twilight, where the women’s team placed second overall in the 4k and scored 56 points, while the men’s team finished third in the 6k and tallied 96 points.

At the meet, Parra finished fourth overall with a new PR [personal record] of 14:12, almost a full minute faster than her previous best time.

At the second meet of the season, the Incarnate Word Invitational, both the men’s and women’s teams finished in second place. The women’s team had five runners placed inside the top 20 with a combined 52 points, while the men’s team had three placed in the top 20 with 71 total points.

Jimata said he aims to do his part in order to help the team succeed and reach its goals this season.

“I want to place as high as possible at the cross country championship, compared to last year,” Jimata said. “Being one of those top guys competing for big team points.”

According to Jimata, the men’s team wants to make a name for itself this season and is not discouraged by outsider predictions.

“As a team, we definitely want to see more impact,” Jimata said. “We want to put ourselves out there and compete as a team. Even though we are not projected to win much this year, our goal is to be in those top three positions.”

The Bobcats’ cross country program will be on the hunt in Grand Prairie on Oct. 5 for their next scheduled meet, the Old Glory Gallop Invite.

