2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review

The 2022-23 seasons began full of excitement and anticipation at the possibilities of what could be achieved by several of the Texas State Athletic teams.

The successful year students and fans had hoped for and envisioned was instead marred with inconsistency as the high expectations for some of the teams were not lived up to.

For Texas State, the 2022-23 athletic season was a 10-month period that featured letdowns, surprising postseason victories, a head coach firing, the departure of all-time great players, a new head coach hiring that has reignited excitement level and much more.

Here is a look back at how the Texas State teams faired during the 2022-23 season.