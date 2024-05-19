Texas State narrowly misses postseason following loss to Southern Miss

Texas State baseball (27-29, 13-17 Sun Belt Conference) is eliminated from postseason contention following a 5-3 loss to the University of Southern Mississippi (37-18, 20-10 Sun Belt Conference) Friday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The loss marked the Bobcats’ final game of the season, as they needed a victory to qualify for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. Southern Mississippi won the series, collecting two wins, with Texas State winning one.

Sophomore pitcher Kros Sivley earned the victory, allowing one hit and a walk in four shutout innings out of the bullpen. Sophomore Colby Allen collected the save.

Southern Mississippi junior shortstop Ozzie Pratt stood out, notching a pair of RBI hits.

Senior pitcher Rhett McCaffety suffered the loss, allowing two runs in one inning of relief. Senior Tony Robie started and hurled 3 ⅔ innings without allowing an earned run. Senior Austin Eaton allowed a pair of runs out of the bullpen, and senior Jonathan Martinez collected two outs without allowing a run.

Junior left fielder Daylan Pena started the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning. Junior center fielder Dalton McIntyre responded with an RBI groundout in the third.

Texas State saw a glimpse of hope as redshirt senior catcher August Ramirez hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, giving the Bobcats a 2-1 lead. The Southern Mississippi offense short-lived all hopes for Texas State, as they tied the game on an RBI single from Pratt in the fifth and took the lead on an RBI double from senior designated hitter Slade Wilks in the same inning.

The Golden Eagles grabbed a pair of crucial insurance runs on an RBI single from Pratt in the seventh inning and a solo home run from sophomore first baseman Matthew Russo in the eighth. Texas State nearly mounted a comeback in the ninth, as Chase Mora represented the winning run at the plate before fouling out to Russo to end the season.

Texas State will look to come back with a winning season in 2025.