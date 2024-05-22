84° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) hits the ball during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Randolph and Jones' departure leaves outfield open for competition
May 22, 2024
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates hitting his third home run during the game against Appalachian State, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Daylan Pena enters transfer portal
May 22, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harold (11) competes in the mens 100-meter dash event at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Track and field team honored with Sun Belt Conference Postseason Awards
May 22, 2024
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court proclaims Safe Boating Week, executes contract amendment for cemetery
May 22, 2024
city hall entrance 2
City Council approves budget change for storm disaster relief, Conditional Use Permit for supply store
May 22, 2024
A photo of Bobcat Stadium during a football game on the campus of Texas State University. 
University Federal Credit Union granted naming rights of Bobcat Stadium as part of new partnership
May 22, 2024

Daylan Pena enters transfer portal

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
May 22, 2024
Texas+State+junior+left+fielder+Daylan+Pena+%287%29+celebrates+hitting+his+third+home+run+during+the+game+against+Appalachian+State%2C+Saturday%2C+March.+16%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.+
Meg Boles
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates hitting his third home run during the game against Appalachian State, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

On Tuesday, May 21, Texas State senior outfielder Daylan Pena announced via social media he will enter the transfer portal after three seasons as a Bobcat.

In three seasons as a Bobcat, Pena posted a respectable slash line of .262/.378/.450 (batting average/on-base/slugging percentage) with 25 home runs and 127 RBIs. In 2024, the 21-year-old hit .270/.373/.471 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs.

Tying the game with a home run in the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park, hitting two grand slams in one game and hitting three home runs in a game are among the many signature moments for Pena in his final season as a Bobcat.

Pena will have a year of eligibility at his next school.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
The Texas State baseball team huddles together before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State set to play at Globe Life Field
Members of the Texas State baseball team cheer on teammates from the dugout during the last pitch of the game against No. 15 Texas, Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Former Bobcats excelling in pro ball and minors
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to discuss the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State narrowly misses postseason following loss to Southern Miss
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) swings to hit the ball during the game against Sam Houston, Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bush buries Golden Eagles in game one of series
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Bobcats drop final midweek game to McNeese in extra innings
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a double against Troy, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from baseball's series victory over No. 21 Troy
More in features
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harold (11) competes in the mens 100-meter dash event at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Track and field team honored with Sun Belt Conference Postseason Awards
A photo of Bobcat Stadium during a football game on the campus of Texas State University. 
University Federal Credit Union granted naming rights of Bobcat Stadium as part of new partnership
The McLain Housing Project disregards the San Marcos community
The McLain Housing Project disregards the San Marcos community
Texas State graduate student Sara Vanderford (26) hits the ball during the game against Texas A&M at the NCAA Regionals championship game, Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcats season comes to an end in College Station Regional championship
TXST softball players lack opportunities in professional play
TXST softball players lack opportunities in professional play
Hays County Primary Runoffs 2024 voting guide
Hays County Primary Runoffs 2024 voting guide
More in Sports
Texas State softball players gather ahead of the game versus Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Davis Diamond.
(Photo Gallery) Texas State softball in the NCAA College Station Regional Tournament
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) meets her teammates at home base to celebrate hitting a home run during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcats clinch spot in Regional finals with win over Penn State
Texas State womens golf Head Coach Par Nilsson during the match against Sam Houston State, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle, Texas.
Nilsson wins coach of the year, three players awarded conference honors
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne awaits the field alongside sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley prior to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Bobcats’ offensive tackle enters transfer portal
Texas State freshman jumper Precious Okougbodu competes in the womens long jump event at the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track athletes to compete in NCAA West Prelims
Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey (9) celebrates scoring a run during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcats open College Station Regional with comeback victory over Penn State



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star