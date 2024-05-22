Daylan Pena enters transfer portal

On Tuesday, May 21, Texas State senior outfielder Daylan Pena announced via social media he will enter the transfer portal after three seasons as a Bobcat.

In three seasons as a Bobcat, Pena posted a respectable slash line of .262/.378/.450 (batting average/on-base/slugging percentage) with 25 home runs and 127 RBIs. In 2024, the 21-year-old hit .270/.373/.471 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs.

Tying the game with a home run in the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park, hitting two grand slams in one game and hitting three home runs in a game are among the many signature moments for Pena in his final season as a Bobcat.

Pena will have a year of eligibility at his next school.