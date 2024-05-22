80° San Marcos
Texas State set to play at Globe Life Field

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
May 21, 2024
The+Texas+State+baseball+team+huddles+together+before+the+game+against+Louisiana-Lafayette%2C+Saturday%2C+March+30%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State baseball team huddles together before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball will compete at a major league stadium once again in 2025. The Bobcats will face Oklahoma State University on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Globe Life Field, home of the defending World Series champions the Texas Rangers, in Arlington.

Globe Life Field, founded in 2020, recently hosted the 2023 MLB World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. Additionally, the home of the Texas Rangers hosted the 2020 MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays as a neutral site due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The retractable roof stadium will also host the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

The Bobcats won two games and dropped one in their last appearance at a major league stadium. From March 1-3 at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, Texas State defeated the University of Houston 8-7 and the University of Texas 11-10 and lost to Louisiana State University 10-5.

Texas State’s powerful opponent adds to the excitement of playing at a major league stadium. Oklahoma State finished the 2024 regular season with a 35-16 record and an 18-9 record in conference (BIG 12) play. The Cowboys enter the conference tournament second in the standings and will almost certainly compete in the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament.

After narrowly missing the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, Bobcat baseball fans can look forward to an exciting matchup at a major league baseball stadium.

