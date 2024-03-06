69° San Marcos
Texas State freshman punter Darius Green celebrates the Bobcats first bowl game victory over Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Texas State football releases 2024 schedule
March 6, 2024
The Texas State softball team huddles together during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Softball wins three, drops one at McHaney Classic
March 6, 2024
The Texas State baseball team celebrates sophomore infielder Chase Moras (2) grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Bobcats win two at Minute Maid in dramatic weekend
March 6, 2024
Here's what Hays County residents voted for in the 2024 Joint Primary Elections
March 6, 2024
Local band Bogan Villa performing, March 2022, at Shiners Saloon in Austin, TX.
Local musicians prepare for The Shiner's Saloon Showdown
March 6, 2024
Texas State sophomore pitcher Taylor Seay (29) pitches the ball against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats pitching woes continue in midweek loss to Islanders
March 6, 2024

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
March 6, 2024
The Texas State baseball team celebrates sophomore infielder Chase Mora’s (2) grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

During three games where sophomore infielder Chase Mora was named the Astros Foundation College Classic’s Most Outstanding Player, the Bobcats showed out in H-Town, competing with powerhouses.

Aside form Mora, junior infielder Aaron Lugo and freshman outfielder Ryne Farber were named Players of the Tournament.

Texas State baseball (7-4) spent a weekend in Houston playing in the Astros Foundation College Classic. The Bobcats earned wins over #15 Texas (7-4) and Houston (6-4) but dropped their final game of the weekend to the defending national champion #2 Louisiana State University (11-1).

Unlike the previous weekend in Round Rock where the team lost two of three, the offense was the powerhouse of this weekend for the Bobcats as they scored 25 runs on 33 hits.

The “Slam Marcos” mantra was alive and well throughout the weekend. Texas State tallied five round-trippers to increase the team total to 18 on the season.

Late-inning heroics led the Bobcats to a victory in game one, as Mora sent one into the stands for a walk-off homer.

“I’ve been working all week and finally got dialed in,” Mora said. “I couldn’t be more honored to come out to my hometown and put on a show.”

Lugo kept the Bobcats’ antics going in game two against the Longhorns. Lugo calmly stepped up to the plate with the Bobcats down to their last out of the game while trailing one run.

He then hit a go-ahead two-run homer with a fully inflated bubble of gum in his mouth to give the Bobcats the ninth-inning lead.

This homer turned Minute Maid Park into a crowd full of Bobcat fans, with Texas State, LSU and Louisiana–Lafayette supporters all cheering for the Bobcats.

“It’s unbelievable,” Lugo said. “I don’t have the words to describe this moment, it’s just great.”

The Bobcats ran into a buzzsaw on day three of the tournament in the form of LSU. The Tigers were the deeper, better team on day three of the tournament. They gashed the Texas State pitching staff for 10 runs on 19 hits. The Bobcats scored five, but the Tigers’ offensive barrage was too much to overcome.

Though they fell to the defending champions, this weekend may be considered a success for Bobcat baseball as it took out two high-tier opponents. With these wins, Texas State proved its ability to compete and will look to continue doing so this season.
