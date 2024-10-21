First-time voters and non-voters discuss elections

As the general election draws near, Texas State students are preparing to make their voices heard at the polls, with some eager to cast their first votes and others choosing to sit this one out.

Carly Fisher, music education freshman, grew up with her parents’ voices echoing the same message: voting isn’t just a right, it’s a responsibility. That belief is what pushed her to register to vote in Denton County as soon as she turned 18 and what’s taking her to the polls next week.

“I think there’s a lot of division right now,” Fisher said. “I feel like there’s a war between both sides, just because there’s been a lot happening, not only regarding policies that have been put in place or taken away but also morally, there’s a lot of more personal reasons why people are coming out and standing up for what they believe in.”

Abortion rights, the economy and the cost of life are only some of the things pushing Fisher to cast her ballot.

Lianna Mohrmann, history and education freshman, said she also thinks politics is divided which is why she is choosing not to vote in the general election, even though she is registered in Williamson County.

“I never try to get into it, because I feel like it’s always messy. [Politicians] just do it for incentive, they’re not always doing it for the better good of the people,” Mohrmann said.

Mohrmann said she doesn’t feel educated enough to be voting this year.

“People should be educating the younger generation, like my generation, around this time because we’re the next ones in politics and we are bearing the consequences,” Mohrmann said.

Fisher also said colleges could better guide students to resources for informed voting, citing her experience with mail-in ballots which she described as a difficult process for students unfamiliar with voting procedures.

According to U.S. Census data, Texas voters aged 18-24 had the lowest voter registration rates across the last four election cycles, trailing behind all other age groups.

This comes as no surprise to Kaden Umnitz, computer science freshman. He said politics often feels like a taboo subject among college students, making them less likely to engage.

“If you’re going to bring up politics to someone, you want to make sure you’re in a stable relationship with that person, just because not everyone can handle opposing viewpoints,” Umnitz said. “…There’s a stigma around [politics], you think you’re just gonna get attacked if you verbalize your viewpoint.”

Umnitz has been engaged in politics since he was 12 years old so he said he is looking forward to voting for the first time on Oct. 21 at the early voting ballot in the LBJ Student Center.

“If you want to see actual social change, you’re going to want to vote,” Umnitz said.

First-time voter Lola Rolon, marketing freshman, said college helps her find her individuality, which now guides her voting. Despite her parents’ efforts to sway her politically, she’s committed to making her own choices.

“Growing up in El Paso, it’s a lot of Hispanics and I think a lot of us have the same views on most things. So at Texas State, there’s a lot more diversity and a lot more things you can talk about freely which is refreshing,” Rolon said.

As for candidates, Fisher said she is looking for someone who serves as a role model.

“I’m looking for someone that I would want to be my neighbor, someone that I would want to talk to and have a conversation with because they’re not only a leader, they’re a role model and you should be able to look up to them for what they stand for,” Fisher said. “… That’s so important in a country like ours – to be able to look at that candidate and say that’s a good person.”

Rolon said she debated whether to vote, but one key thought is pushing her toward casting her ballot.

“If I don’t vote, I cannot be upset about any policies passed or issues that arise because I did not do anything about it when I could’ve,” Rolon said.