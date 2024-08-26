2023-24 Sports Year in Review

Following an overall disappointing 2022-23 season many of Texas State Athletic teams set out to rebound and have a better 2023-24 season.

For Texas State, the 2023-24 sports seasons held highs and lows for Bobcat student-athletes and fans alike. From a historic postseason victory to bubble-blowing homers in Minute Maid Stadium to unlikely injuries and even more unlikely wins, to the departure of all-time great players and much more.

Here is The University Star’s review of how the Texas State athletic teams faired during the 2023-24 season.