77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Categories:

Josh Blakley promoted to baseball Associate Head Coach

Jackson Kruse, Senior Sports Reporter
August 30, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Members of the Texas State baseball team gather in the dugout in-between innings during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball Head Coach Steven Trout announced the promotion of Josh Blakely to associate head coach on Thursday, according to a press release from the Texas State Athletic Department.

“I am truly excited to be named the associate head coach of the Texas State baseball program,” Blakley said. “The best thing about Texas State is the quality of the people in the athletic department, especially the baseball program.”

Blakley started with the Bobcats’ coaching staff in 2018 before joining the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in 2019. Texas State brought Blakley back in July 2019, hiring him as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

Blakley’s accomplishments with the Bobcats include helping bring Texas State the highest-ranked freshman class in team history by Perfect Game at 48 and contributing to the program’s best season in history in 2022 with a 47-19 record.

Trout said Blakley is a vital reason for the program’s success in recent years.

“He is one of the best recruiting coordinators in the state of Texas and across the country,” Trout said. “He does a great job building relationships with our players in the recruiting process and continues that while they are in our program.”

For more scheduling and roster updates, visit txst.com.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Junior defensive tackle Christian Rorie lifts the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Trophy after the victory over Rice University, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023-24 Sports Year in Review
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to discuss the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Former Texas Head Coach set to join Bobcat baseball staff
The Texas State baseball team storms the field to celebrate its victory over the University of Houston in the Astros Foundation Classic, Friday, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Looking back on a disappointing season: What's to come next year for TXST baseball
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates hitting his third home run during the game against Appalachian State, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Daylan Pena enters transfer portal
The Texas State baseball team huddles together before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State set to play at Globe Life Field
Members of the Texas State baseball team cheer on teammates from the dugout during the last pitch of the game against No. 15 Texas, Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Former Bobcats excelling in pro ball and minors
More in features
Texas State junior midfielder Chloe Jones (13) fights for control of the ball against her defender during the game against Colorado State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State falls to Colorado State in defensive battle
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Six Texas State football players named to eight award watchlists
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Students gather by Lady Picoza and Bombass Burgers rotating food trucks, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, by Flowers Hall on Bobcat Trail.
Texas State introduces rotating food truck system
Texas State Alumnus Ben Nudelman, Rachel Fletcher and dog Mila run in Bikini Hill Run Club, Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Sewell Park. Mila is the first dog to run with the run club.
Three locals start run club to build community
Garden of San Marcos: Price Center seeks seating design proposals
Garden of San Marcos: Price Center seeks seating design proposals
More in Sports
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State begins quest for first Sun Belt championship against Lamar
Texas State freshman midfielder Helen Alormenu dribbles the ball during the match against Texas, Friday, March 1. 2024, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Bobcat soccer sends first-ever freshman to FIFA U-20 World Cup
The Texas State football team warms up together before the first day of fall practices, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Texas State practice field.
2024 Texas State football season preview
Texas State forward junior Mady Soumare (9) dribbles the ball across the field during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State sparks win streak as Soumare nets two against Cardinals
Texas State junior libero Alyssa Ortega (21) dives to hit the ball to a teammate during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
2024 Texas State volleyball roster breakdown: libero/defensive specialist
Redshirt freshman middle blocker Zenai Jethroe (18) spikes the ball over the net during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats dominate Lamar in exhibition match
Donate to The University Star