Josh Blakley promoted to baseball Associate Head Coach

Texas State baseball Head Coach Steven Trout announced the promotion of Josh Blakely to associate head coach on Thursday, according to a press release from the Texas State Athletic Department.

“I am truly excited to be named the associate head coach of the Texas State baseball program,” Blakley said. “The best thing about Texas State is the quality of the people in the athletic department, especially the baseball program.”

Blakley started with the Bobcats’ coaching staff in 2018 before joining the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in 2019. Texas State brought Blakley back in July 2019, hiring him as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

Blakley’s accomplishments with the Bobcats include helping bring Texas State the highest-ranked freshman class in team history by Perfect Game at 48 and contributing to the program’s best season in history in 2022 with a 47-19 record.

Trout said Blakley is a vital reason for the program’s success in recent years.

“He is one of the best recruiting coordinators in the state of Texas and across the country,” Trout said. “He does a great job building relationships with our players in the recruiting process and continues that while they are in our program.”

For more scheduling and roster updates, visit txst.com.