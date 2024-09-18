87° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Turnovers, penalties plague TXST against Sun Devils in nationally broadcasted game

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
September 18, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) hurdles over an Arizona State defender, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

Texas State entered Thursday’s matchup looking to make a statement to the entire country with a win over a Power Four team.

However, costly late game miscues allowed Arizona State to leave San Marcos with a 31-28 win.

Despite the loss, Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne believes the Bobcats still made a statement.

“I hate it for the [players] that we weren’t able to get that win but I think we performed well and I think we earned a lot of respect around the country,” Kinne said.

With nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and a 28-28 ball game, Texas State looked to drive down the field to break the deadlock. However, early in the drive, junior running back Ismail Mahdi fumbled on the Bobcats’ 22-yard line, setting up shop for Arizona State.

“[Arizona State] is a good team,” Kinne said. “Credit to those guys for coming out, for scratching and clawing back and getting the win. They found a way [to win].”

After, leading 21-7 in the second quarter the Bobcats seemingly had all the momentum on their side. However, the Sun Devils rallied putting together back-to-back scoring drives to close out the first half.

“Going into the game Coach [Kenny] Dillingham talked about not getting too high or too low,” Arizona State redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt said. “We responded really well and came up with two quick touchdowns that put us back in the game. All week we were harping on that so we did a good job of being emotionally stable.”

With five minutes remaining in the game on third and 11, redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud dropped back and launched a deep ball to junior wide receiver Kole Wilson. However, the ball drifted toward the middle of the field and was intercepted by Arizona State redshirt junior defensive back Xavion Alford.

Texas State had yet another chance after making a defensive stop. With 2:45 left on the clock, Kinne and Texas State faced a third and two. A shotgun pitch to Mahdi was the chosen play, resulting in the offense losing three yards.

 

Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) runs with the ball on a quarterback keeper during the game against Arizona State, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium. (Meg Boles)

On fourth-down and five with the game on the line, the Sun Devils made the stop they needed to give the ball back to the offense. On the ensuing drive, senior running back Cam Skattebo iced the victory with a first-down run.

“I went for it a bunch on fourth down, we converted them and I’d rather just go out there and go for it,” Kinne said.

The Bobcats turned the ball over three times throughout the game. The Sun Devils committed one turnover in the third quarter, but the Bobcats did not capitalize on it and gave the ball right back to Arizona State.

Texas State also finished with eight penalties for 69 yards compared to Arizona State’s eight penalties for 34 yards. These came in key moments on offensive and defensive drives for the Bobcats.

Kinne said though these mishaps can look like the fault of an individual, the team as a whole takes responsibility for them.

“We executed very well at times, the turnovers and the penalties were on everybody. It is not the offense, defense, special teams or the coaches,” Kinne said. “It’s collectively as a group. We will do a better job of coaching next time.”

Kinne said penalties were the Bobcat’s Achilles heel in this game, as they stumped the Bobcats’ momentum several times.

“Really everything [I thought we did well]. I think penalties are really the only thing that stopped us in the first half,” Kinne said. “Timely penalties and turnovers probably halted us.”

The heartbreaking loss potentially takes Texas State out of the conversation for a playoff berth as the Bobcats will no longer control their own destiny regarding the post-season.

Heading into bye week, Kinne said the team will reflect on the loss and move forward with a one day at a time mentality.

“We have a bunch of good leaders and a bunch of good coaches,” Kinne said.  “We’ll come together and watch the film, get in the training room and recover and get ready for the next [game].”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Local band Andy Fusion playing traditional South American music during the Hispanic Heritage Exhibition Walk, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, at Hays County Historic Courthouse in San Marcos.
TXST reflects on its Hispanic population
Cast and crew of the Black & Latino Playwrights new works play "Culture Shock" under the direction of director Loana Alfonso and playwright Gloria Majule, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Theatre Center.
TXST hosts Black and Latino Playwright Celebration
Main Point: Parking communication for midweek games must be improved
Main Point: Parking communication for midweek games must be improved
SMPD officers undergo mental health training
SMPD officers undergo mental health training
Booksmart program not adequate for students
Booksmart program not adequate for students
Texas State midfielder fifth year student Mya Ulloa (8) directs her teammates on the field during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State and Baylor draw off of last second goal from Alormenu
More in football
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) scrambles around the Arizona State defense, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Takeaways from Texas State football's first loss of the season
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is sacked by the Texas State defense, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats lose hard fought battle to Sun Devils
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne holds the I-35 Showdown trophy with his son after defeating UTSA. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Kinne defeats mentor, friend Traylor following UTSA blowout
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud puts end to quarterback competition following historic win
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) brings the I-35 Showdown trophy onto the field after defeating UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
McCloud named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
Texas State's mascot Boko holds up sign "Birds are still not real" in front of the student section amping up the crowd during the I-35 Showdown. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
I-35 Rivalry game results in sellout crowd
More in Sports
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats split matches at Outrigger Invitational
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf finishes ninth at Myrtle Beach Golf Trips Intercollegiate
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf finishes 12th at McGuire Invitational
Junior outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) leaps above the net to hit the ball during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats say aloha to loss column after falling to Hawaii
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Chris Dawn, Jr. (1) catches a touchdown pass during the game against UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Takeaways from Texas State's I-35 Rivalry win
Texas State senior Kiana Graham prepares to serve the ball during her singles match at the Fall Invite Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcats defend home court in TXST Fall Invite
Donate to The University Star