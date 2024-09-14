Takeaways from Texas State football’s first loss of the season

The Arizona State Sun Devils came down to Texas and defeated Texas State, giving the Bobcats their first loss of the 2024 season. Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s matchup.

Costly Bobcat Turnovers:

The Bobcats’ offense let the ball loose on the turf three times, recovering only once. Though the Sun Devils only produced three points off Bobcat turnovers, those three points proved costly as junior running back Ismail Mahdi’s fumble late in the fourth quarter set up a 22-yard redshirt sophomore kicker Ian Hersley field goal that went on to win the game.

The Bobcats could not produce late, as the offense’s last four possessions each resulted in turnovers. Hersley’s field goal was followed up by a Jordan McCloud interception, a turnover on downs after a failed fourth down conversion and a fumble with no time left on the clock in a last-ditch effort to win the game.

Ben Bell is essential to a successful defense:

Senior defensive end Ben Bell provided the Bobcats with pressure all night. Bell posted five total tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits. He caused the Sun Devils to pick their poison, providing other members of the Maroon and Gold defense the opportunity to get to the quarterback, which led to a combined three sacks and eight tackles for loss. Head Coach G.J. Kinne credited the defense for its performance.

“The defense played really well,” Kinne said. “It’s unfortunate we couldn’t win that one for those guys. We put them in some tough situations, and they responded almost every time.”

Bobcats receiver room continues to show depth:

Three different receivers caught touchdowns from McCloud this past week. Senior Jaden Williams led the day with two, while Sophomores Chris Dawns Jr. and Beau Sparks found the end zone for one apiece. Dawns Jr. is coming off his second week in a row with a score, and Sparks’s 19-yard touchdown reception marks his first score as a Bobcat.

The Texas State receivers room looks to continue to provide McCloud with multiple options as the Bobcats enter an important bye week before they face the Sam Houston Bearkats on Saturday, Sept. 28, at NRG Stadium.

“We have a ton of time and a long break before the next one, so we will get in there and go to work,” Kinne said. “We will come together, watch the film, get in the training room, and recover. Getting ready for the next one.”