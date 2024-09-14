95° San Marcos
Men’s golf finishes ninth at Myrtle Beach Golf Trips Intercollegiate

Grace Darcy, Sports Contributor
September 14, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

Texas State men’s golf began its season this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, finishing ninth in the Myrtle Beach Golf Trips Intercollegiate, with two Bobcats placing in the top 20 competitors.

Tournament play began Tuesday, Sept. 8, where the Bobcats found themselves in the eight-spot, shooting 3-over 291 on day one.

“This was an up and down week for us,” Head Coach Shane Howell said. “We had some good performances from several of the guys, but as a team, we couldn’t quite put together a proper team round. A lot for us to learn from and be better next tournament out.”

Though its overall score shooting 3-over ninth place wasn’t good enough to reach a podium finish, Texas State saw many players find their footing approaching Sun Belt Conference play.

Day two saw the Bobcats fall to ninth place, though senior Jack Burke climbed the individual ranks. Burke finished under par for the second round straight, scoring 1-under 71 on day two.

After finishing two days under par, Burke placed 27th individually, finishing even over 54 holes. His 13 birdies were the fifth-most by an individual.

Junior Sakke Siltala and freshman Jaxon Donaldson found placers in the top 20. Siltala finished the tournament 3-under par, and Donaldson finished his first-ever collegiate tournament appearance in a draw for 19th place after shooting 3-under on the final day.

“I was impressed with freshman Jaxon Donaldson’s play in his first tournament,” Howell said. “He showed a lot of grit and played a great final round.”

Texas State will approach its next tournament with the hope of finding better footing at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, which starts Sept. 30 in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

