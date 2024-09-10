89° San Marcos
I-35 Rivalry game results in sellout crowd

Daven Meredith, Sports Contributor
September 10, 2024
Sarah Manning
Texas State’s mascot Boko holds up sign “Birds are still not real” in front of the student section amping up the crowd during the I-35 Showdown. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

The crowd at UFCU Stadium cracked the top five single-game attendance charts for Texas State football’s I-35 Rivalry game against University Texas San Antonio Saturday afternoon.

The sold-out crowd of 28,000 fans packed into Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium to crack Texas State’s football top five single-game attendance charts, sitting at fifth all-time. Those in attendance witnessed the Bobcats’ first win in the I-35 Rivalry against the Roadrunners by a score of 49-10.

“There is no doubt that it was a big-time atmosphere,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “The student section was rocking. That was [a lot of] fun.”

Bobcat fans didn’t just witness the win, they also played a part in it. An electric home atmosphere created a hostile environment for a Roadrunner team that produced just 334 yards of total offense to the Bobcats 504 yards.

“Bobcat Nation came out today and showed out. They sold out the stadium,” redshirt junior defensive back Joshua Eaton said. “They were loud, and we needed that on defense. [UTSA] couldn’t get the play call and got some delay of games. That was a huge part of this win today.”

The crowd was loud enough that even the Bobcat offense was affected according to redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud.

“It was pretty packed today, [and] really loud,” McCloud said. “Sometimes I had to calm down the offense.”

The crowd also had an effect on the opposing team as UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor had high praise for the atmosphere Saturday afternoon.

“They’re student section is fantastic,” Traylor said. “It was deafening [on the field] so much props to them.”

The early 2024 record bests last season’s single-game attendance record of 27,537, which saw the Bobcats defeat the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks 21-20.

This is the second time the I-35 Rivalry set a record attendance in San Marcos. 2017’s hosting of the rivalry brought 31,333 fans, which ranks as the fourth-highest single-game attendance in program history in the Roadrunners 44-14 blowout win against the Maroon and Gold.

The Bobcats look to recreate the environment this week as Arizona State University comes to San Marcos for a midweek game on Thursday at UFCU Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

