“This is the dang Super Bowl”: Texas State overcomes fourth-quarter deficit to remain unbeaten at home

Redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley connected with junior receiver Joey Hobert on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone to complete the Texas State (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) 21-20 comeback victory against the University of Louisiana-Monroe (2-4, 0-3 Sun Belt Conference) Saturday night.

The 27,537 recorded attendance at the game was the fifth largest in Texas State football history, and it positively impacted the team.

“The crowd was amazing, the student section was amazing,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “You could feel it when we started going; we were going to win that game.”

With eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, Finley threw an interception to ULM graduate student cornerback Ja’Terious Evans for a 76-yard touchdown return to give the Warhawks a 20-9 lead.

“I thought T.J. after that pick six, he kind of let loose and played,” Kinne said. “I was proud of him and the way he was able to respond.”

Down two scores, the Bobcats began running a tempo offense to preserve time and ensure two more possessions.

The tempo produced an 11-yard touchdown pass from Finley to Hobert, making the score 20-15 after the failed two-point conversion with four minutes remaining in regulation, leaving the defense to get one more stop.

“Defense wins championships,” Texas State senior defensive end Jordan Revels said. “We are proud of ourselves. Whatever it takes for us to win, the defense is going to do it, and I know the offense is going to do it because I believe in everybody.”

The defense forced a quick three-and-out, allowing the offense the opportunity to win the game. Still using the tempo offense, Finley led the offense down the field, setting up the game-winning touchdown pass.

Finley finished the game 24-46 for 222 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Hobert had 10 receptions for 110 yards and two touchdown passes. Hobert set a record for Texas State, being the first receiver to have three straight 100-yard games.

Redshirt sophomore kicker Mason Shipley was a perfect 3-3 for the second consecutive week, including a 47-yarder, the longest of the season for Texas State.

The win is Texas State’s fifth of the season, marking the first time the program has won five games since the 2013-14 season.

“It was huge. I talked about it all week; this is the dang Super Bowl. We let one slip away from us last week,” Kinne said. “In the big picture of things, this game was the most important game of the season, obviously because it was the next one, but in the big picture, it was huge for us.”

The Bobcats will look to rest up in the upcoming bye week and prepare for its homecoming game against Troy University (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Kickoff between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.