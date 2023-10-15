53°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State junior running back Donerio Davenport (8) carries the ball against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
"This is the dang Super Bowl": Texas State overcomes fourth-quarter deficit to remain unbeaten at home
October 15, 2023
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) stops the ball to gain possession against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Defensive stalemate between Bobcats and Dukes ends in a draw
October 14, 2023
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at The Quad.
TXST awarded $1.5 million for safety trainings
October 14, 2023
Texas State head coach Steve Holeman with his daughter, freshman forward Anna Mae Holeman, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer brings together family ties
October 13, 2023
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) races down the field into the end zone, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State looks to keep conference championship hopes alive
October 13, 2023
The soft interview room has a couch and warm lights rather than the traditional table and chairs, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at San Marcos Police Department.
SMPD debuts soft interview room for victims
October 13, 2023

“This is the dang Super Bowl”: Texas State overcomes fourth-quarter deficit to remain unbeaten at home

Jalan Tolliver, Sports Contributor
October 15, 2023
Texas+State+junior+running+back+Donerio+Davenport+%288%29+carries+the+ball+against+Louisiana-Monroe%2C+Saturday%2C+Oct.+14%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.+
Allison Mendoza
Texas State junior running back Donerio Davenport (8) carries the ball against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley connected with junior receiver Joey Hobert on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone to complete the Texas State (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) 21-20 comeback victory against the University of Louisiana-Monroe (2-4, 0-3 Sun Belt Conference) Saturday night.

The 27,537 recorded attendance at the game was the fifth largest in Texas State football history, and it positively impacted the team.

“The crowd was amazing, the student section was amazing,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “You could feel it when we started going; we were going to win that game.”

With eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, Finley threw an interception to ULM graduate student cornerback Ja’Terious Evans for a 76-yard touchdown return to give the Warhawks a 20-9 lead.

“I thought T.J. after that pick six, he kind of let loose and played,” Kinne said. “I was proud of him and the way he was able to respond.”

Down two scores, the Bobcats began running a tempo offense to preserve time and ensure two more possessions.

The tempo produced an 11-yard touchdown pass from Finley to Hobert, making the score 20-15 after the failed two-point conversion with four minutes remaining in regulation, leaving the defense to get one more stop.

“Defense wins championships,” Texas State senior defensive end Jordan Revels said. “We are proud of ourselves. Whatever it takes for us to win, the defense is going to do it, and I know the offense is going to do it because I believe in everybody.”

The defense forced a quick three-and-out, allowing the offense the opportunity to win the game. Still using the tempo offense, Finley led the offense down the field, setting up the game-winning touchdown pass.

Finley finished the game 24-46 for 222 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Hobert had 10 receptions for 110 yards and two touchdown passes. Hobert set a record for Texas State, being the first receiver to have three straight 100-yard games.

Redshirt sophomore kicker Mason Shipley was a perfect 3-3 for the second consecutive week, including a 47-yarder, the longest of the season for Texas State.

The win is Texas State’s fifth of the season, marking the first time the program has won five games since the 2013-14 season.

“It was huge. I talked about it all week; this is the dang Super Bowl. We let one slip away from us last week,” Kinne said. “In the big picture of things, this game was the most important game of the season, obviously because it was the next one, but in the big picture, it was huge for us.”

The Bobcats will look to rest up in the upcoming bye week and prepare for its homecoming game against Troy University (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Kickoff between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) stops the ball to gain possession against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Defensive stalemate between Bobcats and Dukes ends in a draw
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at The Quad.
TXST awarded $1.5 million for safety trainings
Texas State head coach Steve Holeman with his daughter, freshman forward Anna Mae Holeman, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer brings together family ties
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) races down the field into the end zone, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State looks to keep conference championship hopes alive
The soft interview room has a couch and warm lights rather than the traditional table and chairs, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at San Marcos Police Department.
SMPD debuts soft interview room for victims
Letter to the Editor: Campus cannabis policy needs to be updated
Letter to the Editor: Campus cannabis policy needs to be updated
More in football
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates the victory over Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
"It doesn't get any lower": From Kilgore to Texas State
Texas State freshman wide receiver Brandon Treggs (29) scores a touchdown, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State unable to overcome late-game miscues suffer first conference loss
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks first-ever win against Louisiana-Lafayette
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) celebrates victory over Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, Bobcat Stadium.
"Dirty Routes": The Legend of Joe Dirt
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) runs past Jackson State defenders, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State Won 77-34.
Texas State survives late scare from Southern Miss to claim first conference win
Texas State senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates the victory against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State won 35-23.
Texas State aims to conquer the Sun Belt
More in Sports
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past a defender, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout 5-0 by ULM
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State loses heartbreaking second match, splits series with Louisiana-Lafayette
Texas State sophomore forward Mady Soumare (9) looks for an open pass during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Foreign soccer transfers discover triumph abroad
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) attempts to pass the ball to a teammate against ULM, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Olivia Wright leads Bobcats to first win in four games
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) saves the ball from rolling out of bounds against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State comes up short against Georgia State
Texas State junior outside hitter Sophie Childs (9) practices her spikes pre-game, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Dukes overpower Texas State to sweep two-game series
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *