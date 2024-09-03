Takeaways from Texas State’s week one win against Lamar

Texas State football began the 2024 season in Head Coach G.J. Kinnes’s second year at the helm by defeating Lamar University 34-27. Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s matchup.

Joey Hobert is vital to the Bobcat offense:

Hobert’s breakout 2023 season was dominant, with 895 yards and eight touchdown receptions. His six receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns may remind opposing teams and the Bobcat faithful of the playmaker’s skill and what he can bring to an offense this season.

The San Clemente, California native topped his 2023 season opener highlight with a toe-tapping performance at the 10-yard line for a touchdown. He then hurdled over a defender later in the fourth to put the Bobcats up by two scores, which became crucial after a late Lamar touchdown to come within seven.

Hobert was key to why the maroon and gold escaped what could have been a disastrous start to a season with already high expectations.

Jordan McCloud’s substitution:

Redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud has been the talk of the offseason. Since he stepped foot in San Marcos, fans and media alike have been craving to see what he can do under Kinne’s schemes. So when Kinne subbed the reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year out in the middle of the game, fans and media questioned the move.

McCloud got to work quickly, getting the nod in the season opener and putting the Bobcats up early 15-0 against Lamar. Texas State then subbed Plant High School product out for transfer redshirt junior R.J. Martinez, who put up seven completions on 10 attempts for 35 yards in his brief appearance.

“We talked to both quarterbacks going into it. R.J. [Martinez] performed really well in fall camp,” Kinne said. “We wanted to get him some snaps early in the game. I thought he deserved that; he went out there and played really well all fall camp. Those guys were competing, and I thought both quarterbacks played well tonight.”

McCloud finished the game and got the win, finishing the night with 238 yards, three touchdown passes and one interception.

Texas State need to cut down on the penalties:

The Bobcats totaled 16 penalties for 156 yards, which factored into why the Cardinals saw chances late in the game. Kinne said the staff will continue to preach discipline.

“We have got to get back to the drawing board and continue to preach discipline. That was the number one thing we preached all fall camp, all off-season, all spring, all summer,” Kinne said. “We have to continue to get better in that area; we got to do better as coaches; we got to do better as players collectively.”