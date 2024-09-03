TXST sporting attendance rises after addition of Damphousse and Kinne

Many called Texas State a sleeping giant due to its sporting programs’ infrastructures in past years, and in 2023, the cumulative efforts of the student body and its new president and head football coach resulted in a rise in school spirit and attendance.

Texas State President Kelly Damphousse took his position in April 2022, aiming to elevate the university to its fullest potential.

Through his work with Bobcat Athletics, Damphousse elevated Texas State’s sense of class by helping it achieve its highest average football fan attendance in school history with 21,184.

Damphousse entered Texas State with new goals and a hopeful spirit–– one that Texas State’s fanbase resonated with. He valued community outreach, appearing at different clubs’ meetings to sweeten and incentivize attendance at sporting events.

Further, when the time came to talk the talk, Damphousse’s acquisition of football Head Coach G.J. Kinne brought Texas State what his attitude promised–– a team to be excited about.

“There’s nobody that is going to out-recruit me as a head coach,” Kinne said at his introductory press conference.

Kinne broke records before 2023’s spring practices even started. Gaining attention from large media outlets, he welcomed 71 new faces including 18 walk-ons in his initial roster overhaul. His 53 transfers came second only to the University of Colorado in the highest FBS transfers for the 2023 season.

As attention to Texas State sporting events continued to mount, the Bobcats went on to have their most successful season since joining the FBS. Attendance topped 25,000 four times and average home game attendance rose 3,627 while Texas State posted eight victories for the first time since its 2008 season.

Texas State softball’s success matched the football program, which is also reflected by a rise in its average 2023-24 attendance. According to Texas State University’s tracking, the average attendance for Texas State softball in 2023 was 698.5, and in 2024 rose to 723.3.

While the Texas State community now sees more of the potential behind its sporting programs, this recognition may not have come without change.

Former Texas State President Denise Trauth oversaw important developments such as the designation of Texas State as a Texas Emerging Research University, but community involvement didn’t ring as loud a sentiment during her tenure compared to Damphousse’s.

During Trauth’s final year of presidency in 2022, Texas State football, under former Head Coach Jake Spavital, went 4-8 and averaged 19,888 visitors per game.

Conversely, Damphousse and Kinne’s approach, partnered with their campaign “Take Back Texas,” paid back dividends in the form of media hype and a strengthened home fanbase.

Damphousse and Kinne stayed true to their slogan and took the field in the 2023 season with 93 native Texans and finished the season with an average attendance of nearly 1,300 visitors higher than the previous year.

This homeland sentiment paired with the unarguable success the Bobcats saw in 2023 highlighted a cooperative and healthy relationship between Bobcat Nation and its president and head football coach.

Now, Texas State is making strides to ensure the growth of the newfound school spirit.

With the 2024 season on its way and new faces suiting up in maroon and gold, Kinne and Damphousse executed the “Take Back Texas Tour,” which placed a magnifying glass on the team and allowed fans to get to know the program on a more personal level.

As Damphousse and Kinne aimed at the continuation of Bobcat sports accelerating, participating Bobcat Nation fans took opportunities to spend time with their head coach at meet-and-greets in Texas cities including Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Ultimately, the connection between Kinne, Damphousse and Texas State’s students and staff highlighted the potential that lies behind the Bobcat logo as it brought heightened awareness and participation to sporting events across the board.