73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Categories:

TXST sporting attendance rises after addition of Damphousse and Kinne

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
September 3, 2024
Graphic by Melanie Camara

Many called Texas State a sleeping giant due to its sporting programs’ infrastructures in past years, and in 2023, the cumulative efforts of the student body and its new president and head football coach resulted in a rise in school spirit and attendance.

Texas State President Kelly Damphousse took his position in April 2022, aiming to elevate the university to its fullest potential. 

Through his work with Bobcat Athletics, Damphousse elevated Texas State’s sense of class by helping it achieve its highest average football fan attendance in school history with 21,184.

Damphousse entered Texas State with new goals and a hopeful spirit–– one that Texas State’s fanbase resonated with. He valued community outreach, appearing at different clubs’ meetings to sweeten and incentivize attendance at sporting events.

Further, when the time came to talk the talk, Damphousse’s acquisition of football Head Coach G.J. Kinne brought Texas State what his attitude promised–– a team to be excited about.

“There’s nobody that is going to out-recruit me as a head coach,” Kinne said at his introductory press conference.

Kinne broke records before 2023’s spring practices even started. Gaining attention from large media outlets, he welcomed 71 new faces including 18 walk-ons in his initial roster overhaul. His 53 transfers came second only to the University of Colorado in the highest FBS transfers for the 2023 season.

As attention to Texas State sporting events continued to mount, the Bobcats went on to have their most successful season since joining the FBS. Attendance topped 25,000 four times and average home game attendance rose 3,627 while Texas State posted eight victories for the first time since its 2008 season.

Texas State softball’s success matched the football program, which is also reflected by a rise in its average 2023-24 attendance. According to Texas State University’s tracking, the average attendance for Texas State softball in 2023 was 698.5, and in 2024 rose to 723.3. 

While the Texas State community now sees more of the potential behind its sporting programs, this recognition may not have come without change.

Former Texas State President Denise Trauth oversaw important developments such as the designation of Texas State as a Texas Emerging Research University, but community involvement didn’t ring as loud a sentiment during her tenure compared to Damphousse’s.

During Trauth’s final year of presidency in 2022, Texas State football, under former Head Coach Jake Spavital, went 4-8 and averaged 19,888 visitors per game.

Conversely, Damphousse and Kinne’s approach, partnered with their campaign “Take Back Texas,” paid back dividends in the form of media hype and a strengthened home fanbase.

Damphousse and Kinne stayed true to their slogan and took the field in the 2023 season with 93 native Texans and finished the season with an average attendance of nearly 1,300 visitors higher than the previous year.

This homeland sentiment paired with the unarguable success the Bobcats saw in 2023 highlighted a cooperative and healthy relationship between Bobcat Nation and its president and head football coach.

Now, Texas State is making strides to ensure the growth of the newfound school spirit.

With the 2024 season on its way and new faces suiting up in maroon and gold, Kinne and Damphousse executed the “Take Back Texas Tour,” which placed a magnifying glass on the team and allowed fans to get to know the program on a more personal level.

As Damphousse and Kinne aimed at the continuation of Bobcat sports accelerating, participating Bobcat Nation fans took opportunities to spend time with their head coach at meet-and-greets in Texas cities including Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Ultimately, the connection between Kinne, Damphousse and Texas State’s students and staff highlighted the potential that lies behind the Bobcat logo as it brought heightened awareness and participation to sporting events across the board.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State fifth-year senior setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
Bobcats open season with 2-1 record at Rice Invitational
Matthew Wright poses with University Interscholastic League medal after his win with the Cedar Park High School Band in November 2021.
Incoming TXST student's message lives on after death to fentanyl overdose
KnD's Boutique decorates its storefront with school spirit, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, near The Square in Downtown San Marcos.
Back the Bobcats kicks off football season
Wildfire awareness begins with Texas State
Wildfire awareness begins with Texas State
Texas State forward freshman Sydney Bassa (20) takes a penalty kick during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Cougars down Texas State behind hat trick performance
The Texas State football team runs onto the field prior to the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
"A win is a win": Bobcats hold off Lamar for first win at UFCU Stadium
More in football
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
University Star's sports section 2024 football season predictions
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: offensive line
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Six Texas State football players named to eight award watchlists
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State begins quest for first Sun Belt championship against Lamar
The Texas State football team warms up together before the first day of fall practices, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Texas State practice field.
2024 Texas State football season preview
Junior defensive tackle Christian Rorie lifts the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Trophy after the victory over Rice University, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023-24 Sports Year in Review
More in Sports
Members of the Texas State baseball team gather in the dugout in-between innings during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Josh Blakley promoted to baseball Associate Head Coach
Texas State junior midfielder Chloe Jones (13) fights for control of the ball against her defender during the game against Colorado State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State falls to Colorado State in defensive battle
Texas State freshman midfielder Helen Alormenu dribbles the ball during the match against Texas, Friday, March 1. 2024, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Bobcat soccer sends first-ever freshman to FIFA U-20 World Cup
Texas State forward junior Mady Soumare (9) dribbles the ball across the field during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State sparks win streak as Soumare nets two against Cardinals
Texas State junior libero Alyssa Ortega (21) dives to hit the ball to a teammate during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
2024 Texas State volleyball roster breakdown: libero/defensive specialist
Redshirt freshman middle blocker Zenai Jethroe (18) spikes the ball over the net during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats dominate Lamar in exhibition match
Donate to The University Star