University Star’s sports section 2024 football season predictions

David Cuevas, Sports Editor

Prediction 11-1; Sun Belt Conference Champions, Bowl game victory

Texas State enters arguably the biggest season in its program history. With the addition of the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year, quarterback Jordan McCloud, and the return of running back Ismail Mahdi, who led the nation in all-purpose yards in 2023, and wide receiver Joey Hobert, I believe Texas State’s offense will be more dynamic and less turnover-prone than last season, allowing the team to achieve the success expected of them.

The Bobcats will go 4-0 in non-conference play, including knocking off I-35 rival UTSA and Arizona State. In conference play, Texas State will dethrone Troy but will suffer a loss against Old Dominion on the road in week seven.

Despite the one loss, I predict Texas State will win the rest of its conference games, including its first-ever Sun Belt Championship, and clinch a college football playoff spot to cement the greatest season in program history.

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor

Prediction 12-0; Sun Belt Conference Champions, Bowl game victory



Texas State has gone undefeated in conference seasons four times, the most recent being in 1982. This season could be special.

McCloud is rightfully the transfer with the most buzz. On the other hand, looking at Kinne’s recruiting power in the previous offseason shows improvement, and he didn’t ease up this year.

Kinne’s recruiting positively impacted the coaching staff this season with the addition of wide receivers coach Chad Morris. With Mahdi leading the FBS in all-purpose yards in 2023, Morris’s addition and his connection to Hobert could prove to be a threatening offense.

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter

Prediction 12-0; Sun Belt Conference Champions, Bowl game victory



This is the year for the Bobcats to change the narrative about Texas State’s football program. The maroon and gold possess an offensive powerhouse looking to improve even further, a revamped defense and an underrated special teams unit. This provides Texas State with a recipe for success.

The Bobcats will begin their statement year by defeating I-35 rival UTSA for the first time in school history. They will then claim a non-conference victory by beating Arizona State on a nationally televised Thursday night game

In seemingly the biggest game of the year, the Bobcats will take down the defending Sun Belt Champions, the Troy Trojans. The Bobcats will need some help to make the College Football Playoff as even with an undefeated season, they will hold less bidding favor than more coveted programs.

Max Martinez, Sports Reporter

Prediction 9-3; Bowl game victory



After a historic 2023 season, Texas State looks to bring its new quarterback to light and stun everyone. I believe the Bobcats will finish with a record of 9-3 with a big upset win against Arizona State.

I believe Kinne will lead this team to a second straight bowl game and winning season, along with wide receivers coach Chad Morris and wide receiver Joey Hobert.

There will be multiple other breakout candidates like Jordan McCloud, but we already knew he would be productive. I think the turning point in the season will be early on if we beat Arizona State. Then The Bobcats will gain confidence going into every other game.

Jude Botello, Sports Contributor

Prediction 12-0, Sun Belt Conference Champions, College Football Playoff Berth



Texas State woke up the conference with last year’s success, and now it is time to take what is rightfully theirs. After years of coming up short, the Bobcats will finally be able to crown themselves kings of the Sun Belt. Led by McCloud and Mahdi, the offense will surely see the end zone often.

Texas State takes down UTSA for the first time. After being deemed “Little brother” to the I-35 neighbor, the Bobcats will finally settle the score against the Roadrunners.

This time around, the Bobcats will have the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year to lead the offense; sure to find receiver Joey Hobert, being the clear number one in the receiver room, Hobert will improve on his performance from last year in the Alamodome when he posted one reception for six yards.

It will be a tight game determined on the defensive side of the ball, and players like Torey Spears will be integral to adding a win to the record. Spears had a season-ending injury in practice after playing just three games last season and will be sure to make plays all season long to make up for lost time.

UTSA left a bad taste in Kinne’s mouth, and getting to a conference championship takes execution in every aspect of the game. Beating UTSA will light a fire under the team that propels them this season.

Daven Meredith, Sports Contributor

Record 11-3; Loss in Sun Belt Conference Championship, Bowl game victory

The Bobcats will meet and exceed expectations, but not without growing pains along the way. The Bobcats will produce a 10-2 record, suffering two losses against Old Dominion on the road and Arkansas State at home.

Offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich’s scheme and offense, along with junior running backs Mahdi and Lincoln Pares’ thunder and lightning approach to the backfield, will bolster the Bobcats to the Sun Belt Conference Championship but will fall short due to a defense that will see a retooling after being ranked 12th in the Sun Belt in total defense in 2023.

Despite the Sun Belt title loss, Texas State will have back-to-back bowl win seasons for the first time in program history. The Bobcats will finish the 2024 season 11-3 overall, entering a vital offseason in year three under Kinne.