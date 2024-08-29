Six Texas State football players named to eight award watchlists

As the 2024 season draws closer, several Texas State athletes were nominated for individual awards and bowl game watch lists.

Reese’s Senior Bowl

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is a college football all-star game meant to display the talent of individuals looking to make the NFL.

The Bobcats look to have six seniors take part in this game. Offensively running back Deion Hankins, offensive lineman Nash Jones, quarterback Jordan McCloud and wide receiver Joey Hobert take the field.

For the defense, senior defensive end Ben Bell and senior linebacker Steven Parker look to hit the field hard this year to showcase their abilities at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Maxwell Award

Redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud and junior running back Ismail Mahdi were named players to watch for the 2024 Maxwell Award.

The Maxwell Award goes to the best overall player in collegiate football. Some notable players who won the award include Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Lamar Jackson.

McCloud threw for 3,657 yards with a 35-10 touchdown to interception ratio at James Madison. McCloud subsequently took home the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Award.

Mahdi finished the 2023 season as the NCAA All-Purpose Yards leader with 2,169 beating out Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon. Mahdi rushed for 1,331 yards and averaged 102.4 yards per game.

Groza Award

Redshirt junior kicker Mason Shipley was named a player to watch for the Lou Groza Award.

The Lou Groza Award is given every year to the placekicker deemed the best in college football.

Shipley is one of only two kickers on the watch list with a field goal percentage of 100%, going 15-15 during 2023.

Hornung Award

Mahdi is a nominee for two award watch lists, as he was also named to the Paul Hornung Award watch.

The Paul Hornung Award is an annual award given to the most versatile player in college football, the most recent winner being Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

Mahdi had an incredible 2023 campaign in which he led the FBS in all-purpose yards, recorded 11 total touchdowns and rushed for 1,331 yards.

Walter Camp Award

McCloud enters the 2024 season as a part of the watch list for the Walter Camp Award, given to the country’s most outstanding player of the year.

The redshirt senior joins the likes of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and former Texas State quarterback T.J. Finley.

Comeback Player of the Year

Redshirt junior running back Lincoln Pare is set to hit the gridiron after missing the entirety of the 2023 season and was named to the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award watchlist.

In the 2022 season, Pare rushed for 772 yards and scored a total of six touchdowns.

Biletnikoff Award

The Biletnikoff Award is given to the most outstanding receiver in college football, and Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert is on the chase for this honor.

Hobert broke out as the go-to man in Texas State’s passing game during 2023. He totaled 76 catches, 895 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.

Davey O’Brien Award

McCloud joins yet another award watch list for the 2024 season, as he looks to take home the Davey O’Brien Award.

The Davey O’Brien is awarded to the best collegiate quarterback, while also taking leadership and student-athlete qualities into account.

Bednarik Award

Bell is on the Bednarik Award watch list after a stellar 2023 season. The Bednarik Award is taken home by the collegiate defensive player of the year.

Bell recorded 57 tackles, 10 sacks, and one forced fumble during the 2023 season.

Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given to the collegiate offensive player of the year who also displays great character on and off the football field.

Mahdi joins his third award watchlist as he is now a player to watch for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Junior wide receiver Kole Wilson joins his teammate Mahdi on the watchlist. Wilson totaled 747 yards, 66 catches and eight touchdowns receptions during the 2023 season.