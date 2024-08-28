71° San Marcos
Texas State begins quest for first Sun Belt championship against Lamar

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
August 28, 2024
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State football will kick off its highly-anticipated 2024 season against Lamar University on Saturday.

Head Coach G.J. Kinne spoke about the team’s opponent this week and their discipline on all sides of the ball.

“It’s game week versus a really good opponent in Lamar; I have a lot of respect for Coach [Pete] Rossomando,” Kinne said. “They run a great multiple defensive scheme, and offensively, you can tell they want to take the identity of their head coach.”

Kinne said he expects Lamar to come out with intensity, but the team is ready to face the test.

“I think our guys will be fired up after watching the film,” Kinne said. “They’re [going to] be good and ready to go, so I am excited about the challenge.”

As many expected, Kinne named transfer redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud the week one starter against Lamar.

“McCloud will start the game, and we’ll roll with it,” Kinne said. “R.J. [Martinez] is [going to] get some snaps, too; he’s earned that right. We’ll give both guys snaps and see how it goes.”

Kinne spoke about the character of McCloud and why he earned the starting role.

“[McCloud] has handled things the right way,” Kinne said. “He was Player of the Year in the conference a year ago, came in during the spring, and got the majority of reps with the number one team. He has handled himself like a pro, and he is a really good player.”

The Texas State Bobcats are on a mission to claim a conference championship, and the first task at hand comes this Saturday with the Cardinals.

Kick-off between Texas State and Lamar is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Donate to The University Star