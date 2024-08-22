2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: tight ends

Texas State will begin the 2024 season with six tight ends on its roster, consisting of three returning athletes and three transfers.

Returning players

Redshirt senior Konner Fox recorded 117 yards in 2023 while missing five games to injury–– the most for a Texas State tight end since 2019.

Fox added a touchdown to his 2023 receiving totals while also grabbing 10 catches on 16 targets and averaging 11.7 yards per catch.

Redshirt junior Titus Lyons was CSC Academic All-District in 2023 and was rated the 4th-highest run blocker for Sun Belt tight ends.

Playing in 12 games with one start during the 2023 season, Lyons totaled 26 receiving yards on five catches.

Returning redshirt freshman Jake Simpson made his collegiate debut against Jackson State in 2023.

During his time at Independence High School in Frisco, Simpson became a three-star recruit and held the number 72 tight end spot in the nation in 2022.

Transfers

Redshirt senior Griffin Moore comes to Texas State after spending the last two seasons at Illinois. In 2023 he totaled 12 catches for 161 yards with one touchdown grab.

Redshirt junior Blake Smith transferred to the Bobcats from Oklahoma after totaling two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown in 2023.

Junior tight end Austin Samaha transferred from Texas A&M-Commerce after bringing in 16 catches for 222 yards with his longest reception being 26 yards.

All three will serve as quality depth pieces while fighting to earn minutes on the field.