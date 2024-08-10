Residents can shop tax free this weekend

San Marcos residents will get some financial relief while shopping this weekend as several items at stores will be tax-free for Texas’ 25th year with a sales tax holiday.

This year’s holiday begins Friday, Aug. 9 and will run through midnight Sunday, Aug. 11.

According to the website of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, throughout the weekend, there will be sales tax exemptions for qualifying items less than $100, including most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks.

Residents can purchase those items from stores around the city, like those at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, or online from Texas-based businesses. If a person pays sales tax on qualifying items during the holiday, they can request a refund from the seller.

“It’s a great chance for local businesses to see a boost in sales and for residents to get out and support their favorite businesses,” Page Michel, CEO of the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce said in a written interview with The University Star.

According to a press release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, he knows firsthand how expenses can add up over the years and this weekend will be a perfect time for people to save money.

“For a quarter of a century, Texans have saved more than $1.8 billion on everything from blue jeans to ballpoint pens in preparation for the back-to-school bell,” Hegar wrote in the release.

The comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save $143.4 million in state and local sales tax during this year’s sales tax holiday.

Items that do not qualify include those sold for $100 or more, specific athletic clothing such as football pads or golf cleats, clothing or footwear rentals, jewelry and most technology. Though most school supplies do qualify for tax exemption, textbooks do not.

According to the Texas Comptroller’s website, the state offers several annual sales and tax holidays. These include one in April for emergency preparation supplies, one over Memorial Day weekend for Texas EnergyStar and water-efficient products and the August holiday one aimed at helping with back-to-school items.

Texas State’s fall 2024 semester begins on Aug. 26, with Hays Consolidated Independent School District starting even earlier on Aug. 13. This tax-free holiday falls in line with these start dates, giving people a chance to prepare.

“While the city and county may not see direct tax benefits, this uptick in activity still helps to invigorate our economy,” Michel wrote.

For more information on Texas Sales Tax Holiday, visit the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts’ website.